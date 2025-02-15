Renee Zellweger's Sizzling Red Carpet Style for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

Renee Zellweger stuns on the red carpet during the 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' promotional tour, showcasing captivating looks inspired by 1950s glamour and modern chic.

Colson Thayer began his journey with PEOPLE magazine in 2024 as an apprentice. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he honed his writing skills contributing to Des Moines CITYVIEW Magazine and Iowa Public Radio. Renee Zellweger captivated audiences with her stunning red carpet appearances during the promotional tour for ' Bridget Jones : Mad About The Boy '. At the London premiere, she exuded 1950s elegance in a structured, satin ankle-length dress with a bardot top and a belted waist.

Close-toe pumps complemented her ensemble, which showcased a timeless charm. Her hair was meticulously pinned, and her makeup was flawlessly minimal, adding to her overall sophisticated allure.For the Paris premiere, she opted for a sexy Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder lace dress with a scalloped neckline and thigh-high slit. This daring choice highlighted her femininity while maintaining an air of sophistication. To complete the look, she paired the dress with statement jewelry and shimmering pumps. Zellweger's natural beauty shone through with a wavy ponytail styled with face-framing pieces and a subtle makeup application. Furthermore, in a separate interview, Zellweger candidly discussed the experience of reprising her iconic role as Bridget Jones. She remarked on the unique opportunity to revisit a character at different stages of her life, emphasizing the special connection she felt with the audience who could relate to these relatable characters





