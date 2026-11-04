Renee Spearman, Jordan and Kim Burrell Climb Gospel Airplay Chart

Renee Spearman, Jordan and Kim Burrell's collaboration rises three spots on the Gospel Airplay chart, marking a first No. 1 for Jordan and a third for Burrell.

A new collaboration by Renee Spearman, Jordan and Kim Burrell has risen three spots on the Gospel Airplay chart, on the ranking dated Nov. 7. The move lifts the Gospel Airplay chart entry to a new position and places the track among the format's leading songs.

The collaboration is Jordan's first No. 1 on the Gospel Airplay chart and Burrell's third. For Spearman, the result continues a run of success on the format that includes several earlier top-ranking hits.

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Gospel Airplay Chart Milestones for Jordan and Burrell

The collaboration is Jordan's first No. 1 on the Gospel Airplay chart and Burrell's third, making the ranking a notable milestone for both artists.

Spearman recruited Jordan and Burrell for the project, which reunites her with Burrell. The pair previously topped Gospel Airplay in 2023-24 with 'Tap Into It (The Source)', which was the first No. 1 on the chart for both artists.

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Spearman's earlier hits at the format include 'I Got God', which reached No. 7 in March 2022, and 'I Love Him', featuring Hezekiah Walker and Dr. Holly Carter, a No. 6 hit in February 2020.

Jordan's Path From R&B Hits to Faith-Based Music

Jordan shifted his focus from secular music to ministry in 2010, when he became a worship leader at Victory World Church in Norcross, Ga. He has since recorded faith-based music that brings his R&B background into gospel.

Jordan is widely known for his 1995 smash 'This Is How We Do It', which spent seven weeks at the top of the chart. The song earned a Grammy nomination for best male R&B vocal performance and two MTV Video Music Awards nods.

He followed with seven more top 40 hits, including two top 10s: 'Let's Ride', featuring Master P and Silkk the Shocker, which reached No. 2 in 1998, and 'Get It On Tonite', which reached No. 4 in 2000.

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Songwriting Credits and Production Behind the Track

Spearman and Jordan cowrote 'You Chose Me', a song that reflects on their faith and the role it has played in their musical careers. The writing credit ties the two artists' personal beliefs directly to the collaboration.

Jason White, known for his work with Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the Sunday Service Choir, coproduced the project alongside Asaph Ward. Their production credits place the collaboration within a gospel sound shaped by experienced studio work.

The source material does not list further scheduled chart dates or release steps, so the current ranking on the Gospel Airplay chart is the confirmed development for Spearman, Jordan and Burrell.