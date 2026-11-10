Renee Good Family Sues Federal Agents Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Renee Good's partner and brother filed two federal civil lawsuits in Minnesota over the January 7 ICE shooting, naming former DHS officials as defendants.

The family of Renee Good has filed two federal civil lawsuits in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota over the fatal shooting of the 37-year-old writer, poet, and mother of three by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross. Good was shot in Minneapolis on January 7 while ICE was deployed in the city as part of President Donald Trump's Operation Metro Surge. The complaints were filed on behalf of her partner, Becca Good, and her brother, Brent Ganger, who serves as trustee for next of kin, including Good's children.

The first complaint alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. It describes the shooting and the events that followed in detail. The second complaint focuses on the broader operation, alleging that the deployment was designed to target residents on the basis of race and national origin. Both filings name the family's grievances against a group of federal officials and agents rather than only the agent who fired the shots.

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How the Minneapolis Shooting Lawsuits Are Structured

The lawsuits seek to hold individuals accountable for what the family describes as two distinct but related wrongs. The first filing centers on the use of force that killed Good. The second centers on the operation itself, which the family's attorneys say created the conditions for the shooting on Portland Avenue that day.

The complaint notes that Renee Good had primary custody of her 6-year-old son and provided primary care for her 12-year-old and 15-year-old children. It also highlights the immense physical, mental, and emotional pain she suffered in her final moments. The filing argues that her parents and siblings have been permanently deprived of her economic support, companionship, advice, and protection.

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Becca Good was in the vehicle with her partner and their dog during the shooting. In a statement issued on a Thursday, she said that she thinks every morning about how the children are growing up without their mother and how she will grow old without the love of her life. She added that the couple should have had 40 more years together.

Family and Attorneys Name Federal Defendants

The first complaint names former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her adviser Corey Lewandowski as defendants. It also names border czar Tom Homan, former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, former Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino, and 10 other federal agents.

Benjamin Berkman, senior attorney at Romanucci and Blandin, the firm representing the family, said the filings seek accountability for the unconstitutional use of force that killed Renee Good on January 7. He also said the lawsuits seek accountability for what he called a discriminatory and violent operation. Berkman argued that officials in the highest positions of power authorized armed, masked men to terrorize Minnesotans based on their perceived race or national origin.

Berkman said the second filing invokes a federal civil rights statute that addresses conspiracies to deny equal protection under the law. He argued that officials also sought to silence community members who refused to look away from the enforcement activity.

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Becca Good, speaking separately, said she was also devastated by how many other lives had been harmed. Her statement came after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by immigration agents on January 24, also in Minneapolis. She said the pain of the moment extends far beyond her own family.

Allegations About Operation Metro Surge and Next Steps

The second complaint alleges that Operation Metro Surge was conceived, ordered, and carried out to satisfy the president's expressed hostility toward people of Somali origin and Hispanic people. The filing says the operation involved masked agents roving public streets and targeting people of Somali descent and Hispanic individuals without regard to immigration status.

The complaint states that Becca and Renee Good, two white women, were concerned about ICE conduct and its effect on their friends and neighbors. According to the filing, Renee was driving the couple's Honda Pilot and stopped on Portland Avenue. Becca exited the vehicle and began filming ICE activity, while Renee remained in the car and honked her horn to warn her neighbors.

The lawsuits are now before the US District Court for the District of Minnesota, where the defendants will be required to respond to the allegations. The filings do not describe a trial date or a ruling schedule, so the case's next procedural steps will be determined by the court.