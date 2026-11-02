Renee Erickson to Open Sea Creatures Restaurant in Bellevue The Eight Tower

Culinary leader Renee Erickson is expanding Sea Creatures to Bellevue with a 6,000-square-foot location in The Eight tower, joining recent Pioneer Square launches.

Culinary leader Renee Erickson, the visionary behind the Sea Creatures restaurant group, is preparing to open a new 6,000-square-foot dining establishment in Bellevue. The upcoming location will be housed within The Eight office tower, marking a significant expansion for her portfolio on the Eastside of Washington.

Erickson expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture, stating that she is excited to bring the Sea Creatures brand to Bellevue and become an integral part of the local community. She noted that the tower provides a wonderful setting for creating something new and promised to share more details as the opening date approaches.

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Bellevue Expansion in The Eight Tower

This new Bellevue location represents a strategic move for the Sea Creatures group, which has been steadily growing its presence in the Seattle metropolitan area. The 6,000-square-foot footprint offers ample space for a unique culinary experience, leveraging the modern architecture and high-profile visibility of The Eight office tower. While the specific name of the Bellevue concept has not yet been revealed, the scale suggests a substantial investment in the region's hospitality sector.

Pioneer Square Group Expansion

The Bellevue plans follow a major expansion in Pioneer Square, where the group announced three distinct new concepts at 419 Occidental Avenue. These projects are designed to diversify the dining options in the historic district and attract a broad range of patrons from local residents to tourists exploring the waterfront area.

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Lowlander and Un Po Tipsy Concepts

Among the new Pioneer Square openings, Lowlander Brewing and Un Po Tipsy are set to open in the former F.X. McRory's space. Lowlander features a working brewery and beer hall, appealing to craft beer enthusiasts and those seeking a lively social atmosphere. Un Po Tipsy serves New York-style pizza by the slice, offering a quick and convenient dining option for office workers and visitors.

My Oh My Fine Dining and Staff Evolution

The third Pioneer Square concept, My Oh My, was planned as an intimate fine-dining restaurant with a menu described as Rome meets London meets Seattle. This concept highlights the group's commitment to high-end culinary experiences alongside more casual offerings. Additionally, the group's influence extends to other notable Seattle establishments, including The Walrus and the Carpenter, where chef Ash Stockham worked with Erickson beginning in 2017. Stockham later led the kitchen at Tomo and is now preparing to open Pearl Diver, a Parisian-inspired bistro on Capitol Hill, showcasing the network of talent cultivated by Erickson's organizations.