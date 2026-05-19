Renderings of Proposed Data Center in Box Elder County Highlight Its Large Footprint; Protest Emerges over Water Rights Application

The passage describes the size and location of a proposed data center, as well as the opposition that emerged over a water rights application for a natural gas plant in the area.

HANSEL VALLEY, Utah — Newly released renderings of the proposed data center in Box Elder County show large glass buildings on 40,000 acres of land in the Hansel Valley area near the Great Salt Lake .

Images of the buildings from O’Leary Digital and the design company, Gensler, show just how large the footprint of the new Stratos Data Center project could be. People have already started protesting a newly surfaced water rights application that was submitted to divert water to use for generating power in a natural gas plant.

This application is for much less — asking for 11-acre feet instead of the earlier filing for about 1,900-acre feet, which was withdrawn about a week and a half ago. Almost 4,000 people submitted formal protests or letters of concern to that application. The development team confirmed to FOX 13 News on Monday night that this is an older application that recently surfaced.

They have not yet filed an application in place of the old one, and are still ‘assessing phasing’





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Data Center Water Rights Application Great Salt Lake Natural Gas Plant Alliance For A Better Utah

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