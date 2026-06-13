Renck: Rockies making progress, but time for Paul DePodesta, Josh Byrnes to flex muscles with trades

Right moves can put the Rockies on the White Sox’s trajectory. Rox to Sox? That works.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman swings at a pitch and misses during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on June 11, 2026, in Denver.

or pitchers who need a compass to find the strike zone. It had grown so odorous, seven straight losing seasons,The on-field product has made strides. The Rockies entered Saturday 26-44. They did not reach this win total last season until July 23 when they were 26-76.

“In general, there has been some improvement. But, we have to be realistic. We have a ways to go,” general manager Josh Byrnes told The Post.

“We have to get better, create something sustainable and maintain high standards as we chase that. ” Approaching the midpoint of the season, the Rockies are likable and watchable. They are in such a better place that it is easy to forget the mountains left to climb. Colorado is on pace for 60 wins.

The fact that number is encouraging provides a reminder of how awful things had become. Truth is: what have they done? TJ Rumfield, first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, greets teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver on Thursday, April 23, 2026. There are pockets of success that should not be ignored, like first baseman T.J.

Rumfield’s rookie-of-the-year candidacy, Antonio Senzatela’s remarkable conversion from MLB’s worst starter to a dominant reliever, Willi Castro’s versatility and Cole Carrigg’s caffeinated energy, his promotion a reflection of the organization’s emphasis on swing decisions that will translate to the big leagues — 15 % strikeout rate, 11 % walk rate in Triple-A. Of course, there is the gnashing of teeth about the pitching. The Rockies play at altitude and, at times, without gravity.

The historically strong April for the rotation seems like forever ago because of injuries to Chase Dollander — he is likely facing UCL surgery in his right elbow — and Jose Quintana and the Coors Field fatigue of Kyle Freeland. Sean Sullivan provided a jolt in his big league debut on Friday, but it is hardly soothing balm on this headache. Forget Byrnes and president Paul DePodesta; Connie Mack and Branch Rickey were not fixing the Rockies overnight.

The trade deadline is not until Aug. 3, but there is little to be gained by waiting. The Rockies have started calling around, piecing together potential fits and wants, aiming to accelerate Colorado’s return to contention.

“We are constantly in touch with other teams. The brainstorming is constant. Some are more motivated than others,” Byrnes said. Byrnes showed shrewdness in acquiring Rumfield for forgettable reliever Angel Chivilli.

They recently landed minor league reliever Andrew Baker from the Phillies for international bonus pool space. Don’t be surprised if the right-hander is in the big leagues in a few months. Moves of all sizes must be considered and executed over the next seven weeks. This is why DePodesta and Byrnes were hired.

They have friends across baseball who will actually take their calls. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies celebrates hitting a game-wining two-score homer on pitcher Caleb Kilian of the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver. The biggest chip is shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. He has $50 million remaining on his contract after this season.

That cost certainty is the reason for not dealing him, and why he could land a haul of prospects if the acquiring club believes he will hit. If somebody wants to overpay for Seth Halvorsen so the Rockies get two relievers like him, pull the lever. Mickey Moniak provides professional at-bats and power.

But the timing could be right to move him for a legitimate prospect given the way Charlie Condon and Zac Veen are pushing the envelope in Triple-A. Or keep Moniak and package Veen as part of a bigger deal. Nobody wants to sell low on center fielder Brenton Doyle, but contenders covet defense. Colorado has to listen. The Rockies’ leaders don’t have all the answers.

I prefer those making decisions have fallibility and humility. It makes their efforts thorough and exhaustive, adjectives long a stranger on Blake Street. The deadline and the July draft are the touchstones for overhauling a franchise. For too long in Colorado, they brought dread, inactivity and embarrassment, or all of the above.

Their knowledge, their experience, their willingness to take chances on deals and waiver claims, like Troy Johnston, will be needed to revive a franchise that has made ignoring baseball a local pastime. The job started in the winter. But the real work begins now, where right moves can put the Rockies on the White Sox’s trajectory. Chicago went 41-121 and 60-102 over the past two seasons, and is on pace to finish 88-74 this year.

“You can get out of it. Detroit kind of flipped it. Miami is doing better. Baltimore tanked and turned it around,” Byrnes said.

“And the White Sox are showing what can happen with savvy moves. We have made progress, but we are nowhere near where we want and need to be. ”





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