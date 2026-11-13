Renck: Just when you thought Broncos’ trade deadline could not get any worse, they get lectured on morals by Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh

Getting lectured about rules and morality by Jim Harbaugh is rich. His last coaching staff at Michigan was a walking crime spree. The Broncos did not break any rules, but was calling off trade the right thing to do?

Head coaches Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos shake hands at the end of the game after a 23-17 Broncos win at SoFi Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Now, the health of a linebacker features more drama than The Pitt. And regardless of whose side you are on, it is the absolute pits for the Broncos. If you believe Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, Denver general manager George Paton acted in bad faith by trying to lower the price based on concerns about the medical exam.

Also read Jim Harbaugh Calls For League Action After Rival Broncos Cancel Daiyan Henley Trade

If you trust the Broncos, Paton served as a problem solver, attempting to rescue a transaction that was dying after what the Chargers told the Broncos about Henley’s knee did not match what their doctors found. The Broncos are in a Super Bowl window with a quarterback on a rookie contract. They have a realistic shot of winning the AFC West and securing the conference’s top seed for a second straight season.

Every contender in the NFC improved, and the Chiefs removed the hand tied behind Patrick Mahomes’ back by acquiring receiver Josh Downs. The Broncos got a hospital bill, and Henley received scrubs with an old D logo .

The Broncos have given no public reason for why things went sour, though behind the scenes they have conveyed that they received league permission to revisit the terms of the trade, and were left with no choice but to walk away when the Chargers refused to budge. Harbaugh provided his version Thursday, going scorched earth.

Advertisement

He insisted that the Broncos wanting to renegotiate after the deal was agreed upon was poor form, an example of a team exploiting a flawed system.

“It’s a pass/fail for a medical grade. They told us they weren’t going to pass him if it was a fourth and a fifth , which was agreed upon. They’d pass him for a fourth and a fill-in-the-blank, based on whether we would take less compensation, and we wouldn’t, and we didn’t,” Harbaugh said.

“In my opinion, it’s one of those loopholes that the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent, and continues to set a bad precedent. ” When it comes to winning a title, the NFL does not tolerate pleas for patience and mercy. You either acquire the player. Or you don’t.

It does not mean their actions in the Henley case were suspect, but winning an argument with the Chargers does not change the fact that they still did not improve their team. Henley was their big move. Some folks in the industry think the Broncos had another deal lined up, but it was Henley or nothing once the trade deadline passed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. There was no do-over.

And please don’t fall for those who say this is a nothingburger because Henley was going to be a backup. He would have started in a few weeks. He was pegged to help in coverage, and inexplicably his Broncos’ career ended not with an INT but an MRI. It would have been easier to accept if the Broncos viewed the medicals and called the whole thing off.

I can see them seeing the Chargers as Eugene Levy standing in front of the Family Truckster in “Vacation,” saying, “You think you hate it now, wait ’til you drive it. ”A cynic might suggest that was their way of allowing the Chargers to play a role in the doomed transaction. You know. … Well, we tried to keep it alive, but they refused.

Why would the Chargers help the Broncos? It is like nobody asked this question when trying to salvage the deal. For the Chargers to take less, it would have required GM Joe Hortiz to tell owner Dean Spanos that he accepted the Broncos’ complaint that the results on Henley’s knee were not lining up. Wouldn’t that be telling on himself?

Advertisement

That the Chargers were acting shady in the original discussions? In the end, the winner of this medical argument will likely not be determined until we see the value of Henley’s free agent contract this offseason. Truth is, these teams have not made a trade in nearly 40 years. There was no reservoir of goodwill, no reason for Hortiz to acquiesce, to do a division rival a solid.

He is the salt of the earth, his reputation forged as a tireless worker and straight shooter. He had to know this was not going to end well. A reminder: context matters when considering the Broncos’ desire for elasticity in revisited talks/loophole discussions. The Chargers’ posture during the deadline was already illogical.

They are winless and should have held a yard sale to acquire assets for a reboot. Yet, they refused to move on safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack. Translation: they were reluctant participants in a seller’s market. Henley, it has been speculated, was available because of his expiring contract, as the sides gained no traction on an extension, according to The Athletic.

They were sending him out to land more than a compensatory pick when he signed elsewhere this offseason. The Broncos had to know this. So, turning a fourth and fifth-rounder into a fourth and a sixth or seventh was never going to pass the smell test. The Broncos would have been better off asking the Chargers to accept a tote bag and a Live A Lot City of Angels ballcap than a pointless day three pick.

“Medical grades should be based on pass/fail,” Harbaugh said. “Not being used by an organization to less compensation for a trade that was agreed upon. ” Getting lectured about rules and morality by Harbaugh is rich. His last coaching staff at Michigan was a walking crime spree.

Their counter? They acted within their rights and stayed mum to protect Henley. Bury the trade. Not the player.

Frankly, it is easier to side with Paton than Harbaugh. He was trying to fix a mess. I believe that. But at the end of the day, the Broncos ended up without a single player, so a bad trade deadline somehow became worse.