Nothing like finding out while you are getting maintenance done on your body that the only team you have ever known was on Amazon Prime looking for your replacement. Welcome to Justin Strnad’s bye week.

Linebacker Justin Strnad of the Denver Broncos celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

inside linebacker Daiyan Henley for fourth- and fifth-round picks, before the information the Chargers provided about his knee did not line up with Denver’s MRI, squashing the trade. Henley’s return to sender was awkward. And Strnad’s return to work wasn’t exactly rainbows and unicorns. Nothing like finding out while you are getting maintenance done on your body that the only team you have ever known was on Amazon Prime looking for your replacement.

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“I had a million messages,” Strnad told The Post. “Yeah, definitely like everyone else, I didn’t think that was the direction we would go during the deadline, but whatever the front office seemed to think was going to help us take that next step was what they were going to do. ” But didn’t it hurt? I covered Major League Baseball for 15 years, and saw players’ eyes start watering when their name popped up in trade rumors.

Strnad is not wired that way. He has scratched and clawed to carve out a career, evolving from a core special teams player to a reliable starter. If he believed everything written about him, he would have been curled up in the fetal position in the locker room. Instead, he sat at his stall, welcoming the conversation, featuring the same type of accountability and predictability that has defined his time in Denver.

“Anytime you are in a bye week, and the team is bringing in somebody at your position, no matter what the circumstances are, just how I have been raised and how things are, it definitely puts a chip on my shoulder,” Strnad said. “Regardless of what they say, they can say it was for depth or whatever the situation was going to be, it definitely motivates me. It should motivate our entire room.

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And yeah, we will be ready to go on Sunday. ” Imagine being on vacation, and your co-worker sends you a video of the boss showing somebody around your office. It does not matter if you are bagging groceries or breaking stories, nobody likes to be in this situation. He joined the Broncos as a fifth-round pick in 2020.

That was two GMs and three coaches ago. Denver viewed him as a hybrid linebacker/safety to replace Will Parks when watching his college film . Strnad missed his rookie season after a dislocated wrist required surgery in training camp. When injuries forced him into the starting lineup the following season against the Cleveland Browns, he was not ready.

The defense made fourth-string running back D’Ernest Johnson look like Earnest Byner. Despite not starting again for two years, he rolled up his sleeves and went to work. When the opportunity for playing time returned in 2024, he was ready. His sack of Aaron Rodgers set the tone in an upset of the Jets.

And last season, his interception of Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart triggered arguably the most remarkable fourth-quarter comeback in Broncos’ history. Not only that, he kept Dre Greenlaw from taking his job. Greenlaw could not stay healthy, but even when he was, Strnad paired better with Alex Singleton. The Broncos were so impressed that they signed the 30-year-old to a three-year, $18 million contract last March, guaranteeing $10 million.

“I had to answer that question a million times over the last week,” Strnad said with a smile. “It comes with the territory. ” In a world where athletes playing the victim have become an art form empowered by helicopter parents, Strnad makes no excuses. He knows his tape from the season opener was not good.

Pro Football Focus claims he has missed 11 tackles this year. By most estimates, roughly half were against the Chiefs. Can he improve against coverage? Sure.

And that is likely why Henley was pursued, to give the Broncos more versatility to slow running backs and tight ends in space. He owns 22 solo tackles — hard to get more when Singleton treats running backs like sharks do chum in the water — a half sack and four tackles for a loss. The Broncos boast a 7-2 record, an AFC West title and conference top seed within reach because of a gnarly defense.

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This group is the truck, not the trailer. Denver has 12 takeaways after delivering only 14 last season.

“A lot is still out there for us. We have been good even though our numbers aren’t as high as they were last year or in years past. It’s probably due to the first game of the season. That put us behind the 8-ball,” Strnad said.

“For us, we are still preaching getting more and more turnovers. No matter what the rankings are, if you can get the turnovers, that changes everything. ” Here’s the thing: Broncos players know the score with coach Sean Payton. He is less sympathetic than “No Country for Old Men.

” Don’t play well, and losing snaps is always a potential consequence . When the Henley trade fell through, I immediately thought of Strnad. With a phone call, he was poised to go to the bench. Now, he has to act as if nothing happened.

“It’s really just back to business,” said Strnad when asked if there was any fence-mending by coaches this week. “We are focused on beating the Raiders. ”At least his bye week was not totally spoiled. He was able to attend his little sister’s engagement party in Tampa.

The FAA ground stop made him nervous. What if his Sunday flight was cancelled, leaving him tardy in his return from break?

“Dude, I know, I know,” Strnad said, thinking of the optics after the tumultuous week. “It was only an hour-and-a-half delayed. ”