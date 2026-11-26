The next several weeks will determine if the Jaylen Waddle trade was a success. It’s time for him to stand up and show out, sports columnist Troy Renck writes.

In a related matter, the pair, thought to be among the NFL’s best duos this offseason, are on pace for 99 catches, 1,129 yards and four touchdowns.

Seattle’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba has 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 scores by himself. He will be lucky to finish with 500 yards, well shy of his career-low of 704 posted as a rookie. Five times he has had two receptions or fewer, bottoming out with last week’s goose egg against the Raiders. J.K.

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DobbinsBut the Broncos did not acquire Waddle and a fourth-round pick in exchange for first, third, and fourth-rounders for him to be ordinary. By comparison, the man he replaced, Troy Franklin, had 65 receptions for 709 yards and six scores last season. Waddle, brought in to caffeinate the offense, is not matching Franklin’s production.