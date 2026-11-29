CU needs to send the message that even good intentions turn bad, even tight-spiraled Hail Marys fall incomplete, and not all attention is good attention. It’s time to thank Deion Sanders and move on in pursuit of Jason Eck.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out from the sideline during the game against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

It sounds colder than the weather, but it has become necessary for CU to take the next step. The current coach put them back on the map. A better one needs to lead them back into the College Football Playoff conversation. That sounds ludicrous for a school that has had two winning seasons over the past 21 years.

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That’s why multiple fans told me afterUniversity of Colorado Boulder athletics director Fernando Lovo walks the sidelines during the game against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Lovo was hired as athletic director to ignite the fan base and provide a vision that doesn’t require predecessor Rick George’s advice or meddling. How can Lovo be bold if he sticks with the same old?