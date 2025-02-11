Renault Revives Heritage with Certified Classic Car Service

Renault introduces a new program to bolster the appeal and value of its classic cars, similar to Porsche Classic, featuring certified technicians and suppliers. This initiative includes free online repair manuals and videos, aiming to strengthen brand legacy and compete with emerging Chinese brands.

Renault is set to enhance the allure and value of its classic automobiles with a novel certification program for specialized technicians and suppliers, modeled after Porsche Classic's successful initiative. This strategy will involve directing car owners to mechanics with expertise in specific models and services. For instance, a classic Renault 5 owner would be guided to mechanics proficient in maintaining these 1970s superminis.

This program represents an expansion of Renault's The Originals division, dedicated to promoting its historic models and merchandise. Initially, the certification seal will be applied to eight select sites, exclusively in France. Renault has ambitious plans to gradually expand this network to encompass 25 approved garages nationwide, ensuring that 80% of the French population resides within 100 kilometers (62 miles) of a specialist. Following this domestic rollout, Renault intends to pursue global expansion.Complementing this new service, Renault has made 50 original repair manuals for classic models freely accessible online, supplemented by a series of instructional videos. Arnaud Belloni, Renault's marketing director, emphasized the program's inspiration from established marques like Porsche and Ferrari, renowned for their dedication to collectors. Belloni posited that emphasizing Renault's heritage is a strategic move to counter the emergence of younger, highly competitive brands from China. He stated, 'There is no strong brand in the world without legacy.' 'We've got young brands coming from everywhere, but they have no legacy - they can succeed, sure, but you are stronger if you have legacy,' he added. 'Each time you valorise legacy; each time you respect legacy; each time you talk about legacy, make it alive, you are stronger.' Belloni further elucidated that, beyond the intangible brand strength, capitalizing on heritage offers tangible financial benefits. He remarked, 'Economists admit that legacy is one of the big assets of a company, and it provides the value to the company, but it also provides the value to the modern company - each time we do events around legacy cars, it the value of all the cars of the same range. When we did the Renault 17 restomod, the value of Renault 17s grew, and it gives a higher value to the current Renault range that has nothing to do with the 17.' This proposition holds particular relevance for Renault, which is actively reviving retro models with the imminent arrival of the new 4 and 5, and a new Twingo scheduled for next year. 'Why should we do cars that people don’t want when we can do cars that people want?', Belloni stated. 'That’s the definition of our job - everybody was asking for Renault 5, we did Renault 5; everyone was asking for Renault 4, we did Renault 4; guys were asking for Estafette, we’re going to provide Estafette.





