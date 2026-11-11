Rémy Martin Teams With Latin Grammys and Kapo for 2026 Celebrations

Rémy Martin launches a new Latin Recording Academy partnership and My Celebración campaign with Kapo, featuring 1738 Accord Royal at 2026 Latin Grammy events in Las Vegas.

Rémy Martin is marking a new partnership with the Latin Recording Academy as part of this year's Latin Grammy celebrations, teaming with Colombian singer Kapo for its My Celebración campaign. The cognac brand's involvement centers on the 2026 Latin Grammys, with events taking place in Las Vegas and the ceremony set to air live on Univision.

The campaign focuses on the people, experiences and personal milestones behind an artist's success. The collaboration comes as Kapo celebrates a milestone of his own, his first Latin Grammy nomination, in the best urban performance category.

Also read La nominada al Latin Grammy Silvana Estrada es nombrada directora creativa de LA Phil

How the My Celebración Campaign Works

Rémy Martin's My Celebración campaign is built around the personal stories that shape a musician's career rather than the stage moments alone. For Kapo, the brand is producing an exclusive content series with Rémy Martin that explores the family, friends and cultural influences that have shaped his career.

The series gives the Colombian artist a platform to describe the people and experiences behind his work in his own words. Rémy Martin positions the campaign as a way to recognize the everyday foundations of success, which often remain out of public view during award season.

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The campaign also ties directly into the brand's presence at the Latin Grammy events. Its celebrations kicked off earlier in the week, and the timing allowed Rémy Martin to connect the Kapo content with the wider Latin Grammy calendar in Las Vegas.

Cocktail Service and Event Presence in Las Vegas

Rémy Martin served its signature 1738 Accord Royal cocktails at events across Las Vegas, beginning earlier in the week of the Latin Grammy celebrations. The drinks were featured at the Leading Ladies of Entertainment and Best New Artist Showcase events, where guests were able to sample the cocktails throughout the evening.

Rémy Martin describes 1738 Accord Royal as a rich, smooth cognac with notes of toasted oak, butterscotch and spice. The brand serves the expression throughout the 2026 Latin Grammy celebrations, positioning it as the central spirit of its event presence in the city.

The partnership gives Rémy Martin visibility among attendees of industry showcases and award-related events, while the Latin Recording Academy gains a premium spirits partner for its week of celebrations. The brand's role at these gatherings is focused on hospitality and tasting rather than on the performances themselves.

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Upcoming Gala, After-Party and Broadcast Dates

The next major event on the schedule is the Person of the Year Gala, followed by the official Latin Grammys after-party, where Rémy Martin serves as the presenting spirit sponsor. Those events are part of the same week-long celebration that has already featured the brand's cocktail service.

The Latin Grammy ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on Univision, giving Spanish-language audiences a direct way to watch the awards as they happen.

For fans following Kapo, the ceremony will mark the moment when his first Latin Grammy nomination is considered alongside the other nominees in his category. Rémy Martin's campaign content and event presence will continue alongside the broadcast, linking the brand's cognac service to the milestones of the artists it features.