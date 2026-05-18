Removal of 'Black' from Momnibus Act sparks controversy

The word 'Black' has been removed from a package of bills long seen as Congress' main legislative vehicle to address the Black maternal health crisis, sparking controversy among advocates who see it as an erasure of Black women from policy. The change also coincides with the Trump administration's attacks on initiatives aimed at diversity and inclusion, and some fear it signals that racial disparities won't be addressed.

The word "Black" has been almost completely removed from a package of bills that has long been viewed as Congress' main legislative vehicle to address the Black maternal health crisis.

The changes were carried over to the latest version of the legislation, which does not appear to have a path forward in the Republican-controlled Congress. The removal of the word "Black" from the title of the bill comes as the Trump administration attacks initiatives aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion. Advocates worry that the title change is both a signal that racial disparities shouldn't be at the forefront of discussion and a warning sign that they won't be addressed.

Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, a lead sponsor of the Momnibus package, emphasized that the bill continues to help Black women and highlight provisions acknowledging Indigenous populations and data collection for Hispanic populations





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