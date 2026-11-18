New 2025 Census data reveals remote work drops to 12.9% nationwide but remains double pre-pandemic levels. Detailed breakdowns of state declines, top metro areas like Boulder, and stakeholder trends.

New data from the United States Census Bureau confirms that remote work has stabilized rather than collapsed, with 12.9 percent of American workers primarily working from home in 2025. This figure represents a slight but measurable decrease from 13.3 percent in 2024 and 13.8 percent in 2023. Despite this decline, the current rate remains more than double the pre-pandemic baseline of 5.7 percent recorded in 2019. These findings directly challenge the narrative that remote work is virtually dead following years of aggressive return-to-office mandates from major corporations. The data indicates a structural shift toward hybrid models persists across the national labor market.

The American Community Survey provides comprehensive data on the total number of workers in each state and metropolitan area. Founder Reports utilized this latest 2025 survey data to rank states and metros while also analyzing annual data dating back to 2019. This analysis identified each state and metro area's work-from-home peak and compared the 2025 figures with those historical peaks. The data reveals that states and metro areas with heavy populations of federal government employees and tech workers experienced the steepest declines in work-from-home percentages. This correlation suggests that sector-specific policies are driving the recent downward trends in telecommuting rates.

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Washington, D.C. experienced a sharper decline from 48.3 percent in 2021 to 22.7 percent in 2025 than any other state. This dramatic drop is heavily influenced by government policies affecting the high percentage of federal employees in the district. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area saw a 15.7 point drop from its peak. Maryland declined by 10.3 points, Massachusetts by 9.5 points, New Jersey by 9.2 points, and Washington state by 8.5 points. These figures round out the top statewide declines. The San Francisco Bay Area has also been heavily impacted by return-to-office mandates. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara declined by 22.2 points, and San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont declined by 17.2 points, marking the steepest declines of all metro areas.

Three Colorado metro areas rank in the top 10 for 2025 work-from-home share, demonstrating the region's continued commitment to flexible work arrangements. Boulder ranks first at 24.9 percent, up from a previous peak analysis showing a decline of 11.3 points from its 2021 high. Denver-Aurora-Centennial ranks fifth at 21.1 percent, while Fort Collins-Loveland ranks tenth at 18.1 percent. Florida ranks sixth among states overall and features five metro areas in the top 20 nationally. These areas include Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, and Jacksonville. Florida has also experienced the smallest decline from its peak among the top ten states, highlighting its resilience in maintaining remote work options compared to other regions.

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Two states, Mississippi and Wyoming, reached their peak in work-from-home in 2025. Wyoming, which has no state income tax, is one of only two states still growing in work-from-home share. Twelve metros also peaked in 2025, including North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Logan, Salem, Macon-Bibb County, Killeen-Temple, Augusta-Richmond County, El Paso, Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, Gulfport-Biloxi, Merced, and Elkhart-Goshen. The preference for flexibility helps explain why the share of remote workers stays strong overall. Only 1.8 percent of current remote and hybrid workers said they would prefer fully in-office work. This small minority indicates that the vast majority of teleworkers actively prefer their current arrangement over returning to a traditional office environment.

The structural shift toward hybrid models remains evident in areas with strong tech and research sectors. The Raleigh-Cary metro area in North Carolina ranks second among metro areas at 22.8 percent. North Carolina earns a spot in the top ten states, thanks in part to the Research Triangle area. Massachusetts experienced the third-largest decline of any state, with the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area sitting 11.1 points below its peak. The Manchester-Nashua area in New Hampshire experienced the twelfth-largest decline from its peak, but more than 14 percent of New Hampshire workers were still working remotely in 2025. These regional disparities highlight how local economic structures influence remote work adoption. Areas with lower costs of living and strong regional hubs tend to maintain higher remote work rates despite national trends.

Methodology for this analysis relied on Table B08301 from the Census Bureau to identify the share of workers who worked from home in each state and metro area. Founder Reports pulled data for every year from 2019 to 2025, excluding 2020, which the Census Bureau released only experimental estimates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The work-from-home share was also calculated using variable B08301_001E for total workers aged 16 and over. Metro areas were excluded from the rankings if they did not have a 2019 American Community Survey one-year estimate to serve as a pre-pandemic baseline. Metro areas with boundaries that changed in 2023 were also excluded if the total worker count moved by more than 4 percent per year. This rigorous filtering ensures that the trends reflect genuine shifts in work patterns rather than statistical artifacts. The data confirms that while remote work has receded from its 2021 highs, it remains a permanent and significant fixture in the American workforce.