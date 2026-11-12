Reminders of Him Tops Netflix US Chart on November 11

Reminders of Him debuts at number one on the Netflix United States Top 10 list for November 11, 2026, surpassing holiday favorites and action films in its first streaming window.

Reminders of Him claimed the number one spot on the Netflix United States Top 10 rankings for November 11, 2026. The film secured this debut position just one day after its addition to the streaming platform. It overtook established holiday favorites, high-energy action movies, and popular true-crime dramas that had previously held the chart's top slots. This immediate surge demonstrates significant viewer demand for the adaptation on its very first day available for streaming.

Chart Performance and Streaming History

The movie entered the rankings at the top position without having held any prior spot on the list. This sudden ascent highlights the effectiveness of its recent platform switch. The title previously premiered on Peacock on July 10, 2026. It maintained a presence on that service until it took a brief hiatus before moving exclusively to Netflix on November 10, 2026. The move follows a short break from Peacock, where the film began streaming on July 10, 2026. It then came to Netflix on November 10, 2026.

Also read Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers' Reminders of Him Starts Streaming on Netflix Today, November 10, 2026

Other major titles experienced shifts in the rankings during this reporting period. A Dog's Perfect Christmas and Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story each dropped one spot to take the number two and number three positions respectively. Carolina Caroline achieved the largest movement on the chart, climbing four places to reach number four after just one day on the list. The Croods, The Day After Tomorrow, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword occupy the fifth through seventh slots. Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story, The Mummy, and Cry Machro round out the bottom of the top ten list.

Plot Details and Creative Team

Reminders of Him follows a narrative centered on grief, forgiveness, and the complexity of human relationships. Maika Monroe stars as Kenna, a woman who is released on parole after serving time for a vehicular manslaughter conviction. Her boyfriend, Scotty, died in the incident that led to her imprisonment. Six years later, she hopes to meet the daughter she gave birth to during her sentence, but the people around her keep their distance. Only Ledger offers her a chance. He owns a bar and was Scotty's best friend. As the two spend more time together, they face the grief that connects them and try to move on.

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The film was directed by Vanessa Caswill, who brought a distinct visual style to the adaptation. Colleen Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, adapting her own 2022 novel. The cast features Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham, Lainey Wilson, and Bradley Whitford joining Maika Monroe. These actors portray the supporting characters who influence Kenna's journey toward redemption and new beginnings.

Impact of Platform Shift and Viewer Reception

Its instant number one debut on Netflix suggests the Colleen Hoover adaptation still has strong pull with viewers. The strategic move from Peacock to Netflix appears to have unlocked a new audience segment. The film's ability to beat out holiday favorites and action films indicates that emotional storytelling resonates strongly with the streaming audience. This performance validates the commercial viability of literary adaptations in the current streaming landscape.

The rapid rise to the top of the charts also underscores the power of platform availability in driving viewership. Fans of the original novel were eager to see the adaptation, and the switch to Netflix provided immediate access. This event marks a significant moment in the film's distribution history, transforming it from a niche title on Peacock to a mainstream hit on Netflix. The success on November 11, 2026, sets a new benchmark for similar adaptations in the coming months.

Market Position and Future Streaming Trends

Reminders of Him now sits at the apex of the United States streaming rankings. Its position ahead of established franchises and holiday specials demonstrates the enduring popularity of the source material. The film's journey from Peacock to Netflix highlights the fluid nature of streaming rights and viewer engagement. This case study provides valuable insights for distributors regarding optimal release timing and platform selection. The continued performance of the film will be closely watched by industry analysts in the weeks following its debut.