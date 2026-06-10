Reminders of Him: Colleen Hoover Adaptation Set for Peacock Streaming

Universal Pictures' newest atmospheric drama, based on Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestseller, will debut on Peacock on July 10, 2026, having moved from a March theatrical release earlier this year. Directed by Vanessa Caswill, the feature stars Stephanie March as Kenna Rowan and Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward, while the supporting cast includes Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford. The screenplay, written by Lauren Levine and Hoover herself, explores themes of motherhood, forgiveness, and the possibility of redemption after a painful mistake. The film's strong critical reception-an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes-and box‑office success, grossing $88 million against a $25 million budget, cemented Hoover's reputation as a source for both page and screen hit. With a digital, Blu‑ray, and DVD release following the streaming debut, fans have multiple avenues to experience the story of a woman that rebuilds her life through an unexpected romance with a bar owner while facing the consequences of her past.

Universal Pictures has set a streaming release date for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover 's 2022 novel Reminders of Him, directing the story's translation from page to screen under the vision of director Vanessa Caswill .

Scheduled to premiere on Peacock on July 10, 2026, the movie first opened in theaters on March 13, 2026. The narrative follows Kenna Rowan, a woman portrayed by Stephanie March, who is desperate to rebuild a life that has been shattered by hidden regrets and a daughter she never knew. Kenna meets Ledger Ward, a local bar owner played by Tyriq Withers, and their secret romance offers both hope and peril.

The cast also brings together seasoned performers such as Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford, each adding depth to the film's exploration of love's transformative power. Written by Lauren Levine and Colleen Hoover, the screenplay focuses on motherhood, forgiveness, and the resilience of human connection.

Hoover, who has already seen her novels It Ends With Us (2024) and Regretting You (2023) successfully adapted, serves as producer alongside Levine and Gina Matthews, with Robin Mulcahy Fisichella as executive producer. Critically acclaimed, the film holds an 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and achieved a strong commercial result by grossing $88 million worldwide against a $25 million production budget.

Reminders of Him has therefore not only attracted a devoted fan base but also positioned itself as a powerful testament to the enduring appeal of contemporary romance and drama. Beyond its theatrical run, the film's official digital, Blu‑ray, and DVD release dates have been announced, allowing audiences to enjoy the story across multiple formats.

The combination of strong storytelling, charismatic performances, and a memorable musical score ensures that Reminders of Him will remain a significant addition to the landscape of modern Hollywood and the cherished works of Colleen Hoover





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