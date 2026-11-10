Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers' Reminders of Him Starts Streaming on Netflix Today, November 10, 2026

Reminders of Him, a 2026 romantic drama starring Monroe and Tyriq Withers, is streaming on Netflix from November 10, 2026, as a Hoover adaptation.

Netflix has added Reminders of Him to its movie library, and the 2026 romantic drama is available to stream as of November 10, 2026. Viewers who missed the film in cinemas can now watch it at home.

The movie is directed by Vanessa Caswill and stars Monroe as Kenna Rowan, alongside Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward. It was released in theaters on March 13, 2026, and is based on Hoover's 2022 bestselling novel of the same name.

Also read Detroit Lions Honor Jack Campbell With Uniform Tribute As 2026 Season Continues

Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan, a young woman who returns to her Wyoming hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. She is desperate to reunite with the four-year-old daughter she has never met.

When Kenna arrives, she finds that every bridge has been burned except for one unexpected connection with Ledger Ward, a local bar owner with close ties to her past. That relationship drives the emotional core of the story as Kenna works to rebuild her life in the community she left behind.

Advertisement

The screenplay was co-written by Hoover and Lauren Levine. Hoover and Levine also produced the movie together with Gina Matthews, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella served as the executive producer.

Beyond Monroe and Withers, the ensemble includes Zoe Kosovic, Lauren Graham, Jennifer Robertson, Monika Myers, Hilary Jardine, Nicholas Duvernay, and Rudy Pankow. Because the story is built on a return home and a fractured past, these supporting players shape how the community responds to Kenna after her release.

The film's emotional stakes depend on those relationships as much as on the central romance. For viewers, the Netflix release offers a direct way to see how the adaptation handles Hoover's story of second chances.

The streaming date also gives readers of the 2022 bestseller a chance to compare the screen version with the original novel. Because the movie comes from a widely read book, its Netflix availability extends its reach well beyond the audiences who saw it in theaters earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Monroe is also drawing attention ahead of her upcoming projects, Victorian Psycho and It Follows 2, which keep her name at the center of the streaming conversation around her recent work.