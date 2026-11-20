REMi announces a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue for its 1996 album, featuring rare live recordings and insights from Mike Mills on the band's creative resurgence.

R.E.M. has officially announced a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of its landmark 2001 studio album Reveal, arriving on Friday, November 20. This special edition marks a significant moment for the band, as it pairs the original 12-song set with a historic live performance recorded on May 7, 2001. The release serves as a comprehensive archive of the group's dynamic during a pivotal period of artistic recalibration after the departure of drummer Bill Berry. Fans seeking to revisit the album's unique sonic landscape will find this collection particularly valuable for its archival depth.

The album Reveal stands as the band's 11th studio effort and their first recorded entirely as a trio. It arrived at a time when the alternative rock landscape had shifted, with R.E.M. transitioning from trendsetters to elder statesmen in the genre. The record was an experimental endeavor that utilized various drummers and even drum machines rather than relying on a traditional four-piece rhythm section. This approach allowed the remaining members to forge a new identity that would sustain them for another decade and result in three additional albums.

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Commercial performance during that era reflected a mixed reception. While the record reached number six on the Billboard 200 and was only certified gold, it failed to significantly revive their massive mainstream commercial fortunes. The single Imitation of Life, however, achieved substantial success by hitting number one on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart for three weeks. This critical and commercial pivot point allowed the trio of Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe to find a renewed sense of equilibrium that defined their subsequent output.

Mike Mills provided extensive commentary from his home in Athens, Georgia, reflecting on the emotional and creative weight of the recording sessions. He described the period as one of recommitment, noting that the band had emerged from a rough two to three-year stretch. Mills emphasized that the album possesses a strong sense of continuity, taking the listener on a cohesive journey from start to finish. He noted that there is a nice feeling of continuity when listening to the record from beginning to end.

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The production of the album involved a diverse range of studios located in Vancouver, Athens, Miami, and Dublin, all under the guidance of producer Pat McCarthy. A particularly memorable segment of the recording took place in Dalkey, Ireland, where the band utilized a house with large picture windows overlooking green fields. Mills described this environment as a stark contrast to sterile business district studios, calling it one of the best recording experiences the group could have had. The decision to record in such a serene setting helped fortify the band's sense of self after the initial shock of Berry's exit.

Mills recalled walking into the studio for certain tracks without ever having heard the songs beforehand, forcing him to react instinctively to the music. This spontaneous approach, particularly on the track The Lifting, resulted in a unique bass part that waited for the chord changes rather than hitting the downbeat. He explained that this choice actually made the bass part better, demonstrating the joy and confidence the band had in their collective ability to create something special on the fly.

Unlike their previous decades of constant touring, the band played a much more limited run in 2001 to support the album. The live appearances were largely restricted to radio and television spots in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Mills explained that the band preferred not to feel obligated to tour if their hearts were not one hundred percent in it. He noted that while performing is the most fun thing in the world, it is also incredibly taxing and difficult to sustain consistently.

The decision to create an LP of music to stand alone, rather than setting up a tour-friendly setlist, gave them a certain amount of freedom. This approach mirrored the Beatles' methodology during a similar era, allowing the group to create a studio record that had not been played live before recording. This freedom resulted in a distinct artistic integrity that Mills compares to a classic work of art, prioritizing the integrity of the recording over immediate live application.

The upcoming deluxe reissue is notable for its lack of traditional bonus material such as demos, alternative versions, or unreleased songs. Mills explained that this decision was made because there simply was not enough archival footage or interesting enough alternate takes to justify including them in the package. He stated that there were a few things, but none interesting enough or numerous enough to make it a part of the package. The value of the reissue lies instead in the May 7, 2001, performance on Radio France.

Mills finds it particularly interesting to hear the new songs performed live at that time, given how studio-centric the original record was. The reissue captures a moment in time when the band was experimenting with their live delivery without the burden of a heavy touring schedule. This release stands as a testament to the group's resilience and their ability to challenge industry norms regarding how music is recorded and consumed.

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Looking beyond the reissue, the individual members of R.E.M. remain active in their respective musical endeavors. Michael Stipe is working toward his first solo album, which is expected to drop next spring, with a single planned for New Year's Eve. Peter Buck recently released a new album with the all-star collective Drink the Sea and continues to play with Mills in the Baseball Project.

Mills is currently part of the Big Star Quintet and continues to present iterations of his spoken word project. His other band, Howl Owl Howl, featuring Darius Rucker and former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, recently released a new single called Everybody Wants Her. The trio has also announced tour dates for February, with a full album expected in the new year.

The group members remain active on their own fronts, maintaining a presence in the music industry despite the band's official dissolution in 2011. Mills insists that there is no temptation to do anything more substantive regarding a full reunion. He stated that they had agreed never to reunite, considering the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in 2024 as the final chapter for that specific milestone.

Mills remains cognizant that despite its absence, R.E.M. remains present in the world via periodic reissues and a legacy that has not diminished. He emphasized that the group was very diligent about not being faddish, always striving to make records that could sound fresh regardless of when they were released. This commitment to timelessness has ensured that their catalog remains relevant and resonant with new generations of listeners.

While more archival releases from R.E.M. might seem to be in the offing, Mills is circumspect about future vault dives. He mentioned that Peter Buck and he used to talk about digging into the archives, but it sounded like a daunting undertaking. He noted that a lot of the unreleased material was not meant to be released, and he does not see a pressing need to release more of it in the immediate future. The current reissue stands as a sufficient and high-quality tribute to that specific era of the band's history.