Remembering Zandra Flemister: A Trailblazer Faced Discrimination But Left a Lasting Legacy

Zandra Flemister , the first Black woman to serve as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service, died last week at age 71. She is remembered as a pioneer at the agency, which she left after four years because of racial discrimination. Flemister went on to have a distinguished career in the foreign service , rising to the upper ranks before Alzheimer's disease forced her retirement in 2011.

Flemister's husband, John Collinge, told NPR that she faced constant discrimination and tokenization during her time at the Secret Service. She was relegated to mostly undercover and lower-paying duties, propositioned by male colleagues on overnight assignments, denied recognition for exemplary work, and subjected to a barrage of racist comments and slurs. Despite these challenges, Flemister stayed with the agency because she wanted to be a trailblazer for other African-American women. She ultimately took a new job at the State Department in 1978, launching a successful career in the foreign service.During her three decades at the State Department, Flemister held a variety of positions, including running interagency visa screening programs in Pakistan and South Korea, establishing a multinational anti-visa fraud working group in London, and extensive counter-narcotics experience in Pakistan. Collinge described Flemister as 'absolutely unflappable in a crisis' and able to 'quietly tutor people without humiliating them.' She was respected for her deep understanding of consular law and willingness to take on difficult jobs. Flemister was born in Frankfurt to a U.S. Army sergeant and government microfilm technician and spent her early years in Germany and France before moving with her mother to Connecticut. She graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in political science and worked as a department store buyer before meeting a Secret Service recruiter who encouraged her to apply as a special agent.





