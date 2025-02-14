Remembering the Lives Lost in the Parkland School Shooting

Seven years after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, we remember the 17 victims, highlighting their dreams, passions, and the impact their loss had on their families and communities.

Seven years ago, a tragedy shook the nation. On February 14, 2018, the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, echoed with gunshots, ending the lives of 17 students and staff. This unimaginable event left a gaping wound in the community, forever changing the lives of survivors and families. We remember those lost, not just as victims, but as individuals with dreams, passions, and a future abruptly stolen.

Alyssa Alhadeff, a freshman soccer player, embodied the spirit of determination, her mother, Lori Alhadeff, describing her as a fighter with the fire to achieve her goals. Alyssa dreamt of playing for the U.S. women's national team and had the talent and drive to make that dream a reality. Martin Duque Anguiano, a freshman, was an old soul who dreamt of becoming a U.S. Navy SEAL. He loved 'Star Wars,' had a kind heart, and saw the best in everyone. His family described him as sweet, caring, and loved by all. Scott Beigel, a geography teacher and cross-country coach, exemplified selflessness. He died shielding students during the attack, unlocking a classroom door and ushering them inside. His mother, Linda Beigel Schulman, spoke of his love for his students, treating each one equally, regardless of their athletic ability. Nicholas Dworet, a passionate swimmer, was heading to the University of Indianapolis on an athletic scholarship. He dreamt of competing in the Olympics, believing he could achieve anything with hard work and dedication. His mother, Annika Dworet, spoke of the emptiness left by his absence, the unfulfilled milestones, and the unanswered questions of 'how many kids do you have?'. These are just a few of the stories of those lost in the Parkland tragedy. Their lives were cut short, leaving behind families shattered, communities devastated, and a nation grappling with the consequences of gun violence





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parkland Shooting Victims Remembering Gun Violence School Shooting Tragedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn City School Board Names New High School Plains High SchoolThe Auburn City School Board has officially named the new high school Plains High School, inspired by Auburn's nickname, 'The Loveliest Village on the Plains.' The school is scheduled to open in August 2028. Details about the school's colors and mascot are still to be determined.

Read more »

Remembering Mia Zapata: The Gits' Legacy Lives OnThis article celebrates the life and music of Mia Zapata, lead singer of the Seattle punk band The Gits. It details her final performance in Los Angeles, her impact on the music scene, and the enduring legacy of her art and music.

Read more »

Remembering 'The Day the Music Died': Plane Crash Claims Lives of Rock LegendsOn February 3, 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson perished in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. This tragic event, forever known as 'the day the music died', marked a significant loss for the music world.

Read more »

Remembering What's Lost: Coping After Fire, Flood, and Other DisastersThis article explores how individuals cope with the loss of personal items and heirlooms after experiencing devastating events like house fires, floods, and mudslides. It highlights the emotional impact of losing sentimental objects and the importance of rebuilding memories.

Read more »

Remembering What's Lost: How to Cope With Disaster-Related LossAfter experiencing house fires, floods, and mudslides, families grapple with the irreplaceable loss of treasured belongings. Experts offer advice on coping with grief, finding meaning in shared responses, and preserving the stories behind lost items.

Read more »

Remembering 2025's Fallen Stars: A Tribute to the Icons We LostThis article pays homage to the notable celebrities who passed away in 2025, leaving behind a legacy of impactful contributions to the entertainment world. From music legends to acclaimed filmmakers and beloved soap opera stars, their talents and stories continue to resonate.

Read more »