Remembering the 1988 Collapse of the 300-Foot Radio Telescope

On November 15, 1988, the 300-foot radio telescope in Green Bank, West Virginia, collapsed under its own weight due to a failed gusset plate. Despite its tragic end, the observatory played a crucial role in astronomy by contributing to the discovery of dark matter and creating the Green Bank 6cm Survey.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsOn Nov. 15, 1988, a 300-foot radio telescope in Green Bank, West Virginia suddenly collapsed. It happened at 9:46 p.m. on a clear night with no strong winds. When the observatory staff showed up to work the next morning, they were greeted by a huge pile of wreckage.

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The telescope collapsed under its own weight after a key structural element called a"gusset plate" failed. This was one of four connecting plates that held the telescope's large, metal beams together. Investigators found that these gusset plates were not built to last the 26 years that this telescope had been in use. When the 300-foot telescope first debuted, it was not just the United States' largest radio observatory, but the largest such facility in the world.

But its quick construction — just two years — led to it having to be significantly upgraded later.

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"In 1970, the 300-foot’s surface had become so warped from maintenance crews, snow, and its own weight that a new finer-meshed aluminum surface was installed,"The collapse, however, was no one's fault. "Unforeseeable stress factors cracked a steel connector plate," wrote the NRAO. During its years of observations, the 300-foot telescope contirbuted to the discovery of dark matter and the realization that pulsars come from supernova explosions.

"One of the most important products to come out of the 300-foot telescope was an all-sky survey of radio objects called the Green Bank 6cm Survey. Nearly every northern hemisphere radio object studied by any other telescope is from a catalog compiled using this telescope," reads the NRAO website. On this day in space!

Nov. 14, 1969: NASA's Apollo 12 astronauts launch to the moon on a 'pinpoint landing' lunar mission Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes.

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In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.