Remembering Robert Nick: Tundra Leader and Advocate for Rural Alaska

Robert Nick, a respected leader from Nunapitchuk, Alaska, passed away at 84. He was instrumental in founding Calista Native Corp. and Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, served on numerous boards, and was a lifelong advocate for education, housing, and subsistence rights in Southwest Alaska.

Robert Nick was a man of the tundra - the place where he was raised, where he lived most of his life, and where he was laid to rest this week near his home village of Nunapitchuk.

He died in May at the age of 84. His memorial service was held on June 1 at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Anchorage - a fitting tribute for a man who loved the rich harmonies of Slavonic choral music. Nick was known to share recordings of his favorite hymns with friends and fellow singers. Those who gathered to honor him reflected on a lifetime of public service that touched many aspects of life in Southwest Alaska.

Nick was remembered for his role in founding the Calista Native Corp. and serving as one of its first board members. He helped bring electricity to villages throughout Southwest Alaska through his work with the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, another organization he helped found.

He also ran a store in Nunapitchuk, a tundra village on the Johnson River, near Bethel, and was among the first to recognize that his community could no longer exist apart from the rest of the world. The store, which his father started, had a reputation for offering good prices for furs, which were traded to companies in Seattle.

By the time Nick took over the business, the store had already moved beyond carrying staples like sugar and flour and also sold boats, motors, snowmachines and lumber. Nick was the first in his family to graduate from high school, attending Mt. Edgecumbe boarding school in Sitka. That achievement became a foundation for decades of service on boards and commissions focusing on health, education, housing, economic development, job training and protecting the Yup'ik subsistence way of life.

He dedicated many years to improving housing conditions in rural Alaska through his work on the Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority, eventually becoming a national advocate for federal Indian housing programs and bringing attention to Third World conditions in Alaska villages. He also served two decades on the Lower Kuskokwim School District board and was its longtime chairman.

Nick rarely sought the spotlight but worked behind the scenes in statewide and local politics, serving as campaign chairman for numerous candidates. Friends and family say he measured his wealth in family, with 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His daughter remembered that despite the constant demands of public service, his home was filled with love, reflecting his early life. She believes his dedication was driven by a desire to make life easier for his children and grandchildren.

Nick was the eldest of nine children, and after his father died in 1977, he took over the family store and helped provide for his younger siblings, shaping his lifelong role as a father figure not just within his family but across the region





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