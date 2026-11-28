McGrath was a mainstay of Colorado concerts. He loved music until the end.

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But if you ask anyone, the revered photographer who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, was an absolute rock star, a gifted artist who stood center stage at thousands of shows, practicing his art in front of throngs of fans. If you’ve gone to a show in the past two decades, there’s a good chance that you stood next to McGrath without knowing it.

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A central figure in the Denver music scene, he is universally beloved across genres, with countless members of the local music community now in mourning.