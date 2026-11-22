From a 29-pound preemie to a global star that inspired millions around the world, the Cincinnati Nile hippo Fiona boosted zoo attendance before her sudden death. Here's a timeline of her life.

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Also read Fiona the Hippo Dies at Cincinnati Zoo After Swallowing Hat, Ending Viral Era

She was born premature at 29 pounds, Fiona overcame steep odds to become a global sensation. The 9-year-old Nile hippo who captured the hearts of people all over the country after surviving an early birth in January 2017 and becoming the world's first premature hippo to be raised by humans died at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Nov. 19, after ingesting a visitor's knitted hat that was accidentally deflected into her enclosure.

Born six weeks early at just 29 pounds, Fiona rapidly drew enthusiastic online followers. She also helped push annual attendance at the zoo as fansHer death occurred roughly a decade after another high-profile demise at the same zoo, when Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla, was fatally shot by zoo staff in May 2016 after a young boy climbed into his enclosure.

A postmortem examination determined that a foreign object, confirmed to be a hat that zoo officials said accidentally wound up in her enclosure, was lodged deep inside the hippo's massive digestive tract, according to the zoo's director of animal health, Dr. Mike Wenninger. During Fiona's early weeks of life, Cincinnati Zoo staff provided 24/7 critical care to keep the hippo warm and fed until she grew strong enough to thrive.

The hat was lodged halfway through her small intestine, roughly 25 feet past her stomach and still 50 feet from exiting her body.

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"I was really mad," a young woman in downtown Cincinnati told Fox News Digital on Friday. "I know it was a fluke accident … but it just seemed like it could have been prevented in some way. And she was just so iconic. This is just devastating to the community.

", murals painted of her and even clothing with cute depictions of her created in her honor. The city of Cincinnati has considered her its unofficial mascot. The hippo was born six weeks before she was due. She"was too small to stand and nurse from her mom, Bibi," according toShe weighed a mere 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos, according to the zoo.

Born six weeks premature in January 2017, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos. Zoo staff worked around the clock to help her survive.

"The zoo's care team had to step in and figure out how to feed her, what to feed her, how to keep her warm, and how to manage critical care 24/7 while juggling other daily responsibilities," the zoo's website states. Fiona's father, Henry, was 35 years old when she was born . Bibi was 17. Fiona was the first Nile hippo to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo in over 50 years.

LOCH NESS MONSTER SIGHTINGS JUMP IN 2026 AS SCIENTIST DRILLS INTO LEGENDARY MYSTERYFiona the hippo"became a beloved symbol of hope and a source of inspiration for millions of people," the zoo said.

"By sharing her ups and downs with the world , she became a beloved symbol of hope and aBy her third birthday in Jan. 2019, she weighed half a ton — with zoo officials describing her as a"thousand-pound toddler. "BABY ELEPHANT MAKES HISTORIC ARRIVAL AT SMITHSONIAN'S NATIONAL ZOO AS FIRST BIRTH IN NEARLY 25 YEARSFiona helped push annual attendance at the Cincinnati Zoo past 1.7 million visitors as fans traveled from across the country to see her in the zoo's Hippo Cove attraction.

"This first intro went very well. Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona," the Cincinnati Zoo's animal care director, Christina Gorsuch, said at the time. At the beginning of 2025, Fiona celebrated her eighth birthday. Speaking to Fox News Digital, a Cincinnati man said on Friday,"She wasn’t supposed to be here to begin with.

The fact that she overcame so much … it was always inspiring. And to see her with her family, you know, mom, dad, half-brother — it was always nice to see.

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" Fiona the Nile hippo attracted scores of visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo, where she lived with other hippos, including her mother Bibi and her half-brother Fritz. Books have been written about her and murals painted in her honor.

"We shared updates on Fiona on social media every day during the first year of her life, and people couldn’t get enough," LaBarbara said at the time. LaBarbara said that"posts about Fiona and her little brother Fritz consistently millions of views and likes from a global audience.

"On Thursday, Nov. 19, Cincinnati Zoo officials announced that Fiona had died after a visitor's hat was tossed in the air and a ceiling fan deflected it over the hippo enclosure's viewing glass. "The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat "Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome," officials added.

Fiona is shown eying her specialty birthday cake, later enjoying it in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 23, 2020 in Cincinnati.said Fiona's team"performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.

"Vance shared a touching family photo of one of her children visiting Fiona as she mourned the death of the world-famous hippo. "We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona. Our family loved visiting her at the @cincinnatizoo," second lady Usha Vance wrote on Instagram next to a photo of one of her children interacting with the hippo.

"In those 10 years, she inspired millions with her story of survival and did so much to raise awareness and caring for her species," the zoo said. Zoo officials have asked the public to"keep the people who worked with Fiona and tried to save her in your"They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.

"The area around the Hippo Cove was to be closed throughout the weekend. The animal care team were"shaken and trying to navigate this loss," the zoo said.

"We come here every Saturday morning," a dad in Cincinnati told Fox News Digital on Friday about the zoo. "We grew up with Fiona. Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at