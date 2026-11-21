A two-day celebration of life brought together faith leaders, politicians and union organizers to honor the co-founder of the United Farm Workers union.

SAN DIEGO — Memorial services took place for labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta on Friday in Bakersfield, California, honoring a woman who was small in stature but enormous in her impact.

Huerta was 96 when she died late last month. For the last two days, people gathered in Bakersfield to celebrate her life and legacy. Huerta took three simple words,"Sí se puede", and turned them into a rallying cry for farm workers in California. She co-founded the United Farm Workers union and fought to change laws so workers could gain legal rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

Also read Huge crowds gather to honor late labor activist Dolores Huerta in Bakersfield

Friday morning, an interfaith memorial service brought together leaders of six different faiths. Though the world knew her as a labor and civil rights leader, her children knew her as mom, always present and involved, and full of life.

"We were our mother's first committee. We were her first picket line," one of her children said.

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"We'd pile out of the car with our leaflets, and we would spread across the fields, passing out leaflets to all the workers," they said. "She was very hip. She went to Burning Man three times," they said.

"We knew about my mother loving jazz and all the things I just spoke of, but also, occasionally, she liked her little shot of tequila," they said. Other speakers at Huerta's memorial included politicians and union leaders from across the state, including the president of the UFW, the union she helped create. All vowed to continue her legacy.

"The best possible tribute for Dolores Huerta is for the organizing to continue," they said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.