Former staff, musicians and a local historian remember a cheap, welcoming hangout as Harvard Square loses another longtime gathering place.

Customers chat with longtime waitress Helen Metros, center, in 2013. Metros worked at Charlie's for over 50 years. Charlie’s Kitchen, a fixture in Cambridge’s Harvard Square since 1951, has closed for good.

Owner and head chef David Toraji Oshima announced the closure on Facebook earlier this month, nearly 10 months after a flood from a dishwasher break shuttered the restaurant and after the building that housed it was sold.

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“Everything was like, a little grime to it, the lock on the bathroom was always kinda falling off and the menus are like a little f—ing torn up,” said Daniel Carswell, a musician who booked shows at Charlie’s Kitchen from 2014 to 2022. “It was a place that had just been passed through a lot and was well-loved. ”Charlie Lambrose opened the restaurant at 10 Eliot St. in 1951.

For decades, customers settled into its vinyl booths under neon signs for the famous double cheeseburger, grabbed cheap drinks in the beer garden, fed the jukebox and caught live shows on Monday nights. The restaurant has been closed since January, when a malfunctioning dishwasher caused more than $2 million in water damage. AIn October, Charlie’s held memorabilia sales, with proceeds going toward “finding a way to keep Charlie's Kitchen,” according to aThen the building was sold.

Renato Valentim, a co-founder of the Tavern in the Square restaurant chain, bought the building for $2 million, according to state land records. Valentim did not respond to a request for comment.

“I would like to thank anyone and everyone who ate and drank at Charlie’s all these years, from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry to have to give the community this sad news,” Oshima wrote in the statement. Oshima, a chef and restaurateur who previously owned The Cornerstone in Somerville, which has since closed, began operating Charlie’s in spring 2024,.

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“As a kid, I always remembered it being a fun burger place,” he said. Oshima bought the business in January 2025. Oshima said he did a “complete 180” on the restaurant — everything but the double cheeseburger — upgrading the space, menu and service while running events such as trivia and karaoke nights.

“We brought in some fresh faces to mix with the old faces and kind of help with that transition,” he said. “I brought in…some dishes from Hawaii that became pretty popular. There was a lot of skepticism, especially with my kitchen guys when we started doing it, but we started introducing things that they liked to make as well. ” Charlie's Kitchen was beloved for its vinyl booths, the famous double cheeseburger and cheap drinks in the beer garden.

The damage began on a January night when a dishwasher malfunctioned and failed to stop filling, sending water cascading through multiple floors. Because Oshima had moved the kitchen to the third floor, the flood traveled downward, damaging ceilings on the first and second floors and filling the basement. The water damaged the electrical system, leaving the building without power. Oshima estimated that repairs and upgrades needed to reopen Charlie’s would cost about $2 million.

But the biggest obstacle was insurance. Although Oshima received a few advances on the policy, the money went toward bills, he said. Neither he nor the previous landlord received the full insurance payout needed for repairs. Oshima said he clung to the hope of reopening Charlie’s in its original location up until the building was sold.

He said he made an offer but was outbid, and he didn’t learn the sale had closed until afterward. According to Oshima, the new owners had no interest in reviving Charlie’s.

“I really loved that kitchen, how it was set up and the guys in there that were cooking with me every day,” he said. “I'm going to miss a whole bunch about Charlie's. ” Teena Hallett, a social worker who focuses on harm reduction, worked at Charlie’s as a server and later a bartender from 2010 to 2016.

“Charlie's was very no-frills. You could go in there looking however you wanted to look. You could get such cheap but good food. So it was really easy to go with a group of friends and hang out,” she said.

“There were also karaoke and trivia nights, which were really popular with people. It was also, on the slower nights, a really good date spot. ” Hallett also pointed to the community that Charlie’s fostered and its faithful regulars.

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“During my time there, everyone I worked with had really good relationships with the people coming in,” she said. “We knew people's drink orders. We knew their names. We would talk to them about music.

We had the jukebox on the second floor. ” Mo Lotman, author of “Harvard Square: An Illustrated History Since 1950,” called Charlie’s a fixture of the neighborhood, a familiar place where people from all walks of life passed through, from workers to students to punks. He credited its affordability and its welcoming, down-to-earth feel.

“There's a value to things having tradition and remaining constant and having a broad appeal and giving people an excuse to interact and hang out and have fun without the worrying about pretension and expense,” Lotman said. Monday nights were for live music. Carswell first played a show at Charlie’s in May 2013, when promoter Ryan Agate was booking bands.

“The regulars on Monday nights always had bands, so I would mark out one Monday a month for them to play a show with their pals,” Agate said. “It made the regulars feel even more of a part of the scene, and they got to live out their rock star fantasies. ” Carswell took over booking in 2014 and brought in a mix of metal, rock, noise, pop punk, singer-songwriters, spoken word and more.

“The shows were all five bucks. Never more. Every $5 went to the bands. If someone didn't have it, it's chill too.

We're not gonna hound you for it. Every member of every band had a couple bucks towards the bar to grab a burger or beer,” Carswell said. He encouraged people to continue supporting live music at places like O’Brien’s, the Model and the Sil. Charlie’s closure comes amid decades of change in Harvard Square, an area that has increasingly struggled to keep the independent businesses and gathering spaces that once defined it.

In his book, Lotman documented Harvard Square’s history as a center for arts, music and counterculture, particularly in the 1960s and ‘70s. ​“I think money did a lot of damage to Harvard Square and a lot of other places around the world,” Lotman said.

“It's too expensive to do anything to start a business in that real estate market. Consequently, the only people that can do it are huge corporations that already have a lot of other successful businesses. ” Charlie’s is the latest longtime Harvard Square business to close, following Whitneys, The World’s Only Curious George Store, Dickson Brothers Hardware, Café Pamplona, In Your Ear Records and other gathering places.

“It's definitely disheartening, but I hope something cool comes from that and not a…chain restaurant and a couple luxury apartments on top of it,” Carswell said. “I feel like it's such a loss of history and character and just a place where people can socialize and hang out in a unique setting,” Hallett said. “There isn't another bar in Boston like Charlie's that also I feel offered so many different things to the community. It's just another thing that we don't have anymore. ”