Remembering Black History: A Guide to Confronting Injustice

Columnist Justice B. Hill reflects on the wisdom of Black history, urging readers to see it not just as a celebration but as a guide to addressing the lingering injustices that shape America today.

Sometimes you need to travel hundreds of miles to find a reminder of what you should not have forgotten. I thought about that when visiting a museum in this southernmost U.S. city. In one wing was an exhibition of Mario Sanchez’s artwork. For those unfamiliar with his work, it is sprinkled in art galleries near and far, but most of it has found a home here in Florida — specifically in the Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House.

Each generation should tell the next about its ancestors. Sanchez, who died in 2004, lived to be 96, and I’d say he left more than his folk art. He left wisdom. Inside his art is plenty of wisdom, which tends to elude a man until he’s in the downslope of life. I reckon that’s where I am. So, I want to tell my ancestors now in words, as Sanchez showed in his art, that we, as Black people, have many reasons to thank those who came before us. How many of them missed out on the “American dream” because of their skin color? How many of my ancestors couldn’t exercise their right to vote because poll taxes, lies and rigid barriers to registration kept their names off voter rolls? History doesn’t exactly repeat itself, but if you stare into it long enough, you can see glimpses of the past in what’s around us today. Now, what I’m saying isn’t aimed at a redo of the 2024 election. The new president took office last month as the guiding light for our country. The path he charts might not be so different from paths we’ve seen. Yet we must go through Black History Month with our eyes open to the past. No doubt, we must stay mindful of the present, because we dare not think the greatness of America, whatever it has, was a product of enlightened views about governance from the last millennium. Were Baby Boomers — and the former and current presidents are ones — smarter than the generation before them? I don’t pretend to know the answer, despite the fact I’m a Boomer. What I can say is I’ve not forgotten my ancestors. I look at them as pioneers who kicked doors down for people like me to walk through. I want to kick down doors for those who will follow (and who have followed) me. I want them to see America and its imperfections, and I then want them to go out and flatten the speedbumps that prevent this republic from being a more perfect union. Perfection is a pipedream; it doesn’t exist in the reality I call life. What we can seek, what I must insist on, is a society somewhat like the founding fathers envisioned. Then again, that’s not what we ought to pull from those men. If we do, we’re carrying a lie forward that will not serve us much good. We will be doing what Mario Sanchez, in his words and in his folk art, cautioned us not to





