Remembering Akyra Murray, youngest victim of Pulse nightclub shooting

June 12, 2026, marked 10 years since the second deadliest shooting in modern American history.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 1:56AMJune 12, 2026, marked 10 years since the second deadliest shooting in modern American history. Forty-nine people were shot and killed in an act of violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

"In my mind, we were there for days, but in finding out, it was like three hours," Tiara Parker told WFTV-TV. Her cousin, 18-year-old Akyra Murray, was visiting Orlando after graduating from West Catholic Preparatory High School in West Philadelphia. When the shooting happened, Murray left the club, but went back after realizing Parker was still inside "That girl saved my life that night...

I went through a lot of survivor's guilt behind that, because I was the last person with her. I had to really fight for myself to come out of the dark space and say, 'Let me reclaim myself,'" Parker said in an interview with WFTV-TV. Murray had plans to someday work for the FBI and had earned a full-ride basketball scholarship to Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pennsylvania.





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