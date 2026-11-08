'Remarkable' Curry's latest history-making night keeps Warriors rolling

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 41 points in the final seven minutes of Saturday night's 126-119 overtime win over the Orlando Magic, setting another late-career NBA record.

scored 17 of his 41 points in the final seven minutes of Saturday night's 126-119 overtime win over the This is Curry's second 40-point game in the season's first month, 77th of his 18-year career and -- perhaps most impressively -- the 16th 40-point game since his 35th birthday, surpassing"Work ethic," Kerr said.

"Good genes. He's been blessed with a body that's held up. But he's earned that through his strength training, conditioning and fitness level.

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" The Warriors needed every bit of Curry's greatness against a desperate 2-7 Magic team. Orlando flipped a 16-point first half deficit into a six-point fourth quarter lead, forcing Curry to make an array of shots down the stretch to force overtime. Curry had 12 points in the final 2:21 of regulation, making two deep 3s, a layup, two free throws and a difficult runner with 25 seconds left to put the Warriors up two.

"That was an impossible shot," Kerr said. "So much traffic. That was a 12-foot sort of running, float, hook, whatever you call it. To put that off the glass, he's one of one.

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I don't know if anyone else in the world can make that shot.

"SFPD executes search warrant at $4M Sea Cliff house at the center of alleged squatting activitytipped in a layup for the Magic with two seconds left to force overtime. Kerr, protecting Curry's minutes at this late stage of his career, put his star on the bench to begin overtime, temporarily cooling him while trusting his team's depth. Kerr then went back to Curry to close it out, stretching him to a season-high .

He added two floaters and a free throw in overtime to stretch his point total to 41 for the night and deliver the Warriors a seventh straight win, continuing their rise back into the conversation. Defense attacks credibility of key witness in Sheng Thao trial