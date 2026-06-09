Remakes: A Love-Hate Relationship

The article discusses the phenomenon of remakes and their mixed reception among fans. It highlights successful remakes like Nosferatu and the upcoming remake of Escape From New York directed by Zack Snyder.

When a film or television show is near perfect, we often seek to keep our favorite characters with us through sequels and extra seasons. When we inevitably have to say goodbye, it is quite sad.

However, with the passage of time, some titles get the remake treatment such as Mortal Kombat II and its 2021 predecessor, Mortal Kombat, as the 1997 original was rebooted. While some remakes can be classed as essentials — like the 1960 Rat Pack film, Ocean’s Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh — others get shelved under the disappointing column, wherein the remakes fall horribly short of the standards set by the original titles.

Overall, there is no genre that is immune to remakes, be it horror, fantasy, or action. One of the best remakes in recent years is Nosferatu, the Robert Eggers-directed remake that brought new life to an immortal classic. Now, John Carpenter’s 1981 cult classic, Escape From New York, is one of those classics, and it was pretty exciting when a remake was officially announced earlier this year.

Charged with bringing the film's well-revered grimy, dystopian vibe back to the screen is Zack Snyder. Snyder has experience when it comes to remakes. The Man of Steel director made his directorial debut with a remake of the George Romero horror classic Dawn of the Dead. Snake Plissken is one of the most exciting antiheroes ever put on screen and the journey to get him back in front of audiences has been choppy to say the least.

Snyder's selection as director has drawn concern in some quarters, but no matter what happens with the remake, fans can always retreat to the Kurt Russell-led original. Ahead of the remake, the 80s action classic is currently available to stream for free on either The Roku Channel or Philo. There, one can relive all the excitement of the original Escape From New York, for free. Collide





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Remakes Successful Remakes Unsuccessful Remakes Horror Remakes Fantasy Remakes Action Remakes Nosferatu Escape From New York Zack Snyder Kurt Russell Streaming Platforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Tennant Shines as Audiences Love to Hate Him in Rivals Season 2David Tennant delivers a masterful performance as the villainous Tony Baddingham in Rivals Season 2, which has earned a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks among the top ten most-streamed shows on Disney+.

Read more »

Euphoria's Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Clarifies Alamo and Maddy's RelationshipAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays Alamo in Euphoria, discusses the ambiguous relationship between his character and Maddy, portrayed by Alexa Demie. He shares his insights on Alamo's attraction to Maddy and his character's ultimate fate.

Read more »

5 Things We Love and Hate About the New Timberwolves UniformsBreaking down the five best and worst parts of the Minnesota Timberwolves new uniforms.

Read more »

The 10 Worst Movie Remakes With Terrible Writing, RankedCritically derided flop remakes of Psycho, Black Christmas, and Point Break were terrible across the board, but the scripts were particularly bad.

Read more »