The remains of Danielle Lopez, who disappeared in April 2024 while staying with her boyfriend in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, have been identified through dental records following a multi-agency search. Her mother, Sue Quackenbush, confirmed the discovery, noting that the investigation benefited from a tip provided by private investigator James Ramsey.

A tragic end came after the remains of a woman missing for more than two years were discovered after a multi-agency search over the weekend.

The remains of a woman who had been missing for more than two years have been found in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, according to her mother, who said authorities identified her daughter through dental records. A large multi-agency search took place over the weekend within the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Lopez. Her mother, Sue Quackenbush, was in the forest during the search.

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She said the search had been planned for some time. Private investigator James Ramsey has been working the investigation; he said he got a tip about the location, which he then shared with police.

"Sometimes a mom knows. I don't know if I knew for sure, but I felt it," she said. According to Quackenbush, authorities identified her daughter through dental records. Lopez disappeared in April 2024 while staying with her boyfriend in the Pine Barrens.

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She was last seen leaving a Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown after buying coffee.

"They needed to find Danielle for this investigation to go forward; that's mostly all I'll say about that," Quackenbush said. At the time of Lopez's disappearance, police interviewed her boyfriend, who was the last person to see her on the morning she went missing. He is currently in prison on unrelated charges. The discovery comes amid profound loss for Quackenbush, who said she has now lost all three of her children.

One of those losses occurred 10 years to the day investigators found her daughter's remains. Reflecting on her daughter and her family, Quackenbush said Danielle Lopez was beautiful and courageous. She said her children loved one another deeply, even though their lives ended tragically.

"It's a hideous story. It's a unique hideous story. Doesn't mean there wasn't love and that's the point," she said.

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"I love my children fiercely; I hope that shows. It is stories about parents that don't do right by their children; this isn't the case. This is three kids' lives that were tragically cut short," she said.