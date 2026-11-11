Remains found near I-65 in Atmore in 1997 identified as missing Georgia man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Human remains found nearly 30 years ago in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified.

The sheriff's office named Jimmy Monroe Pitts, born Feb. 21, 1953, as the John Doe. He was reported missing from Georgia. Officials say his skeletal remains were found near Interstate 65 in Atmore, Alabama, on May 18, 1997.

"Despite investigative efforts over the years, the individual's identity remained unknown due to the condition of the remains and limitations in forensic technology at the time," said the sheriff's office. "DNA Labs International successfully obtained and sequenced DNA from the remains in 2025, allowing forensic genetic genealogy research to begin," the sheriff's office said. Moxxy Forensic Investigations found Pitts to be a potential match in August 2026.

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Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office went to Georgia to collect a DNA reference sample from Pitts' sister.

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"DNA Labs International performed the comparison, providing the scientific evidence necessary to establish his identity," said the sheriff's office. According to Daphne Police, on November 6, 2026, DPD led a multi-agency human trafficking enforcement operation at locations along the Interstate 10 corridor inFour out of every ten calls for service to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office are coming from the city of Prichard.

According to Mobile County Sheriff Paul BurcAccording to Foley Police, on November 10th at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers with the Foley Police Department responded to the area of 9th Avenue and SouthMobile looks to change downtown parking operator The City of Mobile is looking to make downtown parking easier for residents and visitors by changing how its parking operations are managed. The city's current p