Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland, and evangelist Tony Merkel reveal insider claims that the US government plans a major UFO and extraterrestrial disclosure event in 2027.

Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland, and evangelist Tony Merkel have issued a stark warning regarding a major impending shift in humanity's understanding of extraterrestrial life, citing a secret meeting held in February 2026 with government insiders possessing classified knowledge of America's UFO disclosure plans. These religious leaders claim that the gradual release of information by the Pentagon is merely a prelude to a much larger campaign set to fully erupt in 2027, which will bring definitive proof of non-human entities to the general public. The trio recently sat down to reveal details of their experience, emphasizing that the slow drip of declassified files is designed to desensitize the American public before the main event occurs.

The core of this revelation rests on warnings delivered by retired US Army Green Beret Paul Bock, who served as the primary source of information during the gathering in the Tennessee mountains. Bock, who claims to have conducted independent investigations into UFOs and their potential connections to religious scripture, shared disturbing images of what he described as hyperdimensional creatures. These images reportedly include a squid-like being and a ghostly humanoid figure that appeared to exist outside our earthly realm, suggesting that intelligence agents are preparing for these beings to publicly reveal themselves to humanity within the coming months.

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Pastor Larry Ragland emphasized that Bock has been consistent in his predictions for over a decade, noting that the former CIA-connected military veteran has repeatedly indicated that 2027 is the specific year when these entities will make themselves known. The warning included a sense of urgency, suggesting that society must prepare spiritually and socially for this encounter, as the beings may act independently if humanity is not ready. While the pastors acknowledged that these accounts are based on insider testimony and conjecture, they present a cohesive narrative of a coordinated upcoming event. Ragland detailed that intelligence agents claimed to be preparing for these beings to publicly reveal themselves, stating that if the public does not get their act in order before 2027, something significant is expected to happen.

The pastors argue that the current series of declassified UFO files released by the Pentagon is part of a deliberate strategy to normalize the concept of non-human intelligence. Since the Pentagon's public disclosure campaign began on May 8, only eight batches of UFO files have been declassified. These releases have included thousands of pages of government documents, images of mysterious objects, and videos of strange spheres and other craft, yet they have not provided the definitive smoking gun proof of aliens that many have sought. Bishop Alan DiDio expressed his belief that the public is being conditioned to dismiss these findings as nothing burgers, arguing that information which would have been considered life-altering two decades ago is now met with skepticism.

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Evangelist Tony Merkel added that the faucet is going to get turned on next year, with Americans expecting to see definitive proof and potentially encounter these objects and entities in real life. Merkel predicted that people will start experiencing the information they have been receiving and that these two things will go hand in hand. The latest batch of declassified UFO files, released on November 20, specifically highlighted research into UFOs and paranormal phenomena at Skinwalker Ranch, a Utah property long associated with unexplained occurrences. This release included a document known as The Ten Month Report, which detailed a government-funded hunt for UFOs, ghosts, and monsters on the remote cattle ranch.

The pastors pointed to the Skinwalker Ranch document as evidence that the government is actively investigating these anomalies and is aware of the strange activities occurring at the site. Evangelist Tony Merkel shared personal experiences from his time spent near the ranch, which contributed to his belief in the reality of the phenomena. He reported witnessing a large shipping container that was mysteriously lifted, rotated, and set back down with no clear mechanical explanation. Additionally, Merkel observed lights in the sky and a large light beam shooting straight up into the sky from the top of a distant flat-topped desert hill. These firsthand accounts, combined with the insider information from Paul Bock, form the basis of the pastors' warning about the impending disclosure.

The revelation from these influential Christian leaders has sparked curiosity and debate regarding the intersection of religion, government secrecy, and extraterrestrial life. The pastors' claim that 2027 will be a historic year for humanity adds a new dimension to the ongoing discourse about UFOs and national security. As the date approaches, the public may be forced to confront the possibility that the strange phenomena depicted in the Pentagon's UFO files are indeed real and that a major revelation is on the horizon. The involvement of respected religious figures like Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland, and evangelist Tony Merkel lends a unique credibility to the claims for many observers.

Bock claimed his goal was not to simply tell Christians of an upcoming UFO disclosure campaign, but to warn believers of an alleged agenda to undermine faith in Christianity by suggesting that stories of heavenly beings in the Bible were misinterpreted UFO encounters. Released on Tuesday, the pastors echoed Bock's claims, seeing the revelations allegedly coming in 2027 as falling under the category of the Great Deception warned about in biblical passages such as Matthew 24. The pastors believed the coming releases and potential encounters with unknown entities could challenge people's views of humanity's origins and who or what deserves worship.

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Ragland stated that the real disclosure is coming in the sky and is not an alien or a ship, but a spiritual revelation. The trio noted that the Pentagon's UFO files specifically mentioned research into UFOs and paranormal phenomena taking place on the Utah property. While the public has largely looked at the files as nothing burgers, the pastors argued a pattern had emerged, and that the Pentagon has been using small pieces of shocking information to gradually desensitize the public ahead of larger reveals in 2027. DiDio reiterated his belief that a desensitization is taking place, adding that the mere fact the government admits UFOs exist is insane by historical standards.

The Daily Mail has spoken to multiple attendees at the UFO meeting, including DiDio and Merkel, but could not independently confirm that the private meetings took place as described or verify the images allegedly shown to the pastors. The Pentagon's main UFO investigative unit has said that most reports of mysterious phenomena in the sky have ordinary explanations, including balloons, drones, and even birds. However, the persistence of these claims and the detailed insider accounts from figures like Paul Bock suggest that the intersection of military secrets and religious prophecy continues to captivate public imagination.

The warning that the current desensitization campaign is leading to a massive reveal in 2027 suggests that the government is preparing for a societal shift of unprecedented proportions. Whether this prediction comes to fruition remains a subject of intense debate, but the details provided by the insiders offer a compelling narrative that challenges our current understanding of reality. The pastors' urgency highlights a potential convergence of technological transparency and theological expectation, leaving many to wonder what exactly will be revealed when the year 2027 arrives and if the world is truly prepared for what lies beyond the stars.