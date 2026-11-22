A series of powerful storms will slam the West Coast starting Tuesday, bringing punishing rain, strong winds and feet of mountain snow through Thanksgiving week, with major travel delays expected.

A relentless train of powerful storms will slam the West Coast starting Tuesday, bringing punishing rain, strong winds and feet of mountain snow through Thanksgiving week.

Jet Stream Powers Storm Train

The hyperactive jet stream firing back up across the Pacific is aiming the storm train directly at the West Coast, setting the stage for days of hazardous conditions. The first storm strikes Tuesday, pushing widespread rain from Washington all the way into Northern California. Strong, gusty winds will accompany this initial system, creating a hazardous combination expected to trigger major flight delays and potential cancellations at critical travel hubs during the holiday week.

Also read Major storm to bring winds, rain to East Coast ahead of Thanksgiving

Earlier this month, atmospheric rivers battered the West Coast with dangerous flooding, shattering a century-old rainfall record in San Francisco and knocking out power to tens of thousands. Flooding concerns are escalating across already waterlogged parts of California, compounded by record-nearing King Tides and coastal flood alerts from the Bay Area to San Diego. In Northern California, Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect from San Francisco to San Pablo Bay through Thursday.

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To the south, Coastal Flood Advisories stretch from just north of Los Angeles down into San Diego from Tuesday through Thursday. King Tides are forecast to reach some of the highest levels seen so far this year by midweek, raising significant concerns for tidal flooding and severe beach erosion in low-lying coastal communities.

Heavy Snow Buries Mountain Passes

Inland and at higher elevations, conditions will turn treacherous as heavy snow piles up fast, burying the Sierra Nevada, Cascades and Rockies under multiple feet of snow and bringing mountain pass travel to a crawl. Heavy mountain snow and flooded roadways will slow highway travel to a crawl across the region. With millions taking to the roads and skies for Thanksgiving, the timing of the storm train will create significant headaches across the West.

Low visibility and gusty winds at major airports threaten cascading flight delays that can ripple well beyond the West Coast, especially at hubs like San Francisco International, which has already logged nearly 12,700 weather-related delays so far in 2026. Millions across 20 or more states face Thanksgiving travel disruptions as powerful storms take aim at both coasts.

A coastal storm is also marching up the East Coast, spreading travel impacts into the Northeast, while an unusual winter weather pattern could bring snow in Texas before Denver. The FOX Forecast Center will continue tracking each incoming wave as the storm train unfolds across the West Coast through the holiday weekend. Travelers are urged to monitor forecasts and prepare for delays.