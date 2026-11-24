Heavily redacted documents justifying a search warrant for the raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn., home in Washington, D.C., said that she allegedly committed 'crimes over decades.'

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - MARCH 28: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar speaks onstage as Hundreds of Thousands Protest as part of the No Kings Rallies on March 28, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Heavily redacted documents justifying a search warrant for the raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn. , home in Washington, D.C. , said that she allegedly committed "crimes over decades.

Also read Judge unseals Ilhan Omar search warrant records showing immigration fraud probe spans decades

"Federal prosecutors said in an ex parte brief in support of an affidavit for a search warrant that they were searching for all "records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of , those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present . " Accounts of Omar's birth year vary, including from herself, but she was born in 1981 or 1982.

Omar doesn't have a birth certificate and came to the U.S. with her father in 1995. Omar's house was raided on Oct. 12 as investigators searched it for their probe into alleged immigration fraud, potentially related to how Omar and her father filled out her immigration paperwork. Prosecutors said in another document, "The United States believes that ILHAN has committed crimes over decades— beginning long before she was ever in Congress.

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"When Homeland Security Investigations conducted the raid on Omar's house last month, they seized her personal phone, computer, and passport as evidence. Authorities also obtained her DNA.released last month, Omar was identified as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

" The name revived claims that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. The couple married in 2009 and divorced in 2017. Prosecutors have not charged Omar with a crime, and she has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The congresswoman has characterized the investigation as politically motivated, claiming President Trump is targeting her.

"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," Omar's office said in a statement after the raid. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies.

" Omar, who was born in Somalia, came to the U.S. after decades of civil unrest in her home country. Her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a colonel in the Somali National Army under the Siad Barre regime. Barre's regime committed genocide against the Isaaq clan, killing between 50,000 and 200,000 members. He was deposed in 1991.

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