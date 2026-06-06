Relative says mother tried to save her son in Fairfield shooting

A pastor says he is related to the victim who died and the boy's 11-year-old sister who was injured at the graduation ceremony shooting in Fairfield. He said their mom tried to give the boy CPR.

Two days after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed at a graduation ceremony at Sem Yeto high school in Fairfield . Students and staff have built a memorial to the slain student.

Several others were injured in the incident. Fairfield police are still searching for the shooter, and believe the crime was targeted. Relative of 18-year-old student fatally shot at graduation in Fairfield says student's mother tried to save her son. Fairfield Police are calling for public's help with tips and cell phone photos or videos to try and catch the shooter.

The Fairfield High School graduation for the Class of 2026 was held on Friday as planned, but the location was changed to the Armijo High School campus across town. A group of students petitioned to move the venue from their own campus out of respect for the family of an 18-year-old Sem Yeto Continuation High School student who washeld in Fairfield High School's Schaefer Stadium.

"Some of my own personal parishioners were right there at the scene, two cars over," Sam Morris, pastor of BayNorth Church of Christ, said. Pastor Morris told KTVU he received calls about the shooting, and then learned the victim was a relative. The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Fairfield High School parking lot as the graduating students were exiting the stadium and meeting their families. A 25-year-old, a 20-year-old, and an 11-year-old child were injured.

Pastor Morris says the victim's mother tried to save her son, and the 11-year-old child was the victim's sibling.

"Not only was the incident horrific, but the mother, the young man’s mother, had to actually administer CPR herself and also have his sister who was shot in the arm," Pastor Morris said. Fairfield Police said they had extra patrols at Friday's ceremony, but did not have police officers stationed at Wednesday's graduation because the Fremont Suisun Unified School District had not submitted the request through the proper channels.

Police called on the community to help by sharing any cell phone video, photos, surveillance camera footage, tips, and other information with police. Investigators have not said if they have any suspects and no arrests had been made by Friday afternoon. On Friday, chalk art and messages of love were written on the pavement outside Sem Yeto Continuation High School's satellite campus at Armijo High School in Fremont.

The victim had attended that campus and a small altar was created by fellow students and staff with flowers and a jar full of messages and memories. Pastor Morris says he is working with the City of Fairfield and other faith leaders to plan a community vigil on Friday, June 12 in support of the family and to remember the 18-year-old graduate.

"Now we have to pick up the pieces, and we’re going to have a young life that will never get to achieve what the future was holding for this young man," Pastor Morris said. "Let us recalibrate how we look at each other and not look at each other as enemies, but let’s build relationships where we understand each other and how to cope with things that drive us to a place where we cause a loss of life.

It’s unnecessary. It shouldn’t have happened.

" "Through loss can come healing, if we put the right things in the right place," Pastor Morris said. "I pray that everybody will join us in doing that. "





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