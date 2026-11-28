Entertainment company Relatable has acquired tabletop game creator Theory11, retaining its full team and brand identity to leverage combined retail reach and operational scale for broader growth and ambitious product development.

Relatable has acquired Theory11, adding the premium tabletop company’s games, puzzles, and playing cards to its lineup. Theory11 will keep its full team, with the brand continuing to lead its creative vision, product development, and daily operations.

Relatable says the deal pairs Theory11’s design-focused approach with its retail reach, resources, and operational scale. Terms were not disclosed, but Relatable and Theory11 say the goal is broader growth without changing the brand’s standards. The entertainment and consumer products company Relatable has acquired the tabletop game company Theory11, adding its catalog to the company's lineup of IPs.

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Founded in 2007, Theory11 spent nearly two decades crafting tabletop card games and titles for a ton of companies, including Disney, Warner Bros. , Netflix, Paramount, The Beatles, James Bond, The Academy Awards, and more, as you can see from the images here. Their brand joins the company behind, and more.