Rejoni Inc Reveals Juveena Hydrogel Data: 60.3% Adhesion-Free Rate Post-Surgery

Rejoni Inc presents FDA approved Juveena Hydrogel System at AAGL Boston. The device prevents uterine adhesions post surgery with 60.3 percent efficacy in clinical trials.

Rejoni Inc has officially showcased its FDA-approved Juveena Hydrogel System at the AAGL 55th Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery in Boston, presenting critical clinical data to the global medical community. The commercial-stage women's health company demonstrated how this new device addresses the persistent and serious complication of intrauterine adhesion formation following hysteroscopic adhesiolysis procedures.

The primary finding presented by Rejoni Inc indicates that 60.3 percent of participants who received the Juveena Hydrogel barrier were completely adhesion-free during their second-look hysteroscopy evaluations. This specific percentage represents a significant clinical milestone for the women's health sector, providing concrete evidence that the hydrogel spacer effectively prevents the uterine walls from adhering to one another during the critical initial healing phase after surgery.

Also read FDA’s new warning about GLP-1s and blindness explained

Intrauterine adhesions, medically known as Asherman syndrome, remain a devastating complication that can result in severe menstrual abnormalities, pregnancy loss, and permanent infertility. Rejoni Inc emphasized that their proprietary transcervical catheter system delivers two aqueous polymer solutions directly into the uterus, where they rapidly interact to form a soft, temporary hydrogel barrier. This physical spacer keeps the uterine walls separated, thereby drastically reducing the risk of abnormal tissue bonding that leads to adhesions.

The robust clinical data supporting these claims was previously published in the peer-reviewed journal Fertility and Sterility, accompanied by an independent editorial commentary that praised the rigorous design of the study. Rejoni Inc secured FDA premarket approval for the Juveena Hydrogel System in September 2026, following a comprehensive randomized, blinded trial that enrolled 150 participants across 15 U.S. academic and community gynecologic surgery centers.

Advertisement

The trial results published in Fertility and Sterility confirmed that the hydrogel barrier significantly outperformed standard care in preventing intrauterine adhesions. The 60.3 percent adhesion-free rate highlights the substantial benefit of using this hydrogel spacer during the healing process, offering a tangible method to preserve fertility and reduce menstrual disorders linked to Asherman syndrome for women undergoing uterine surgery.

Rejoni Inc stressed that the approval and presentation of the Juveena Hydrogel System mark a significant advancement for the broader women's health community. The technology offers a promising solution to improve outcomes for women undergoing uterine surgery by addressing a long-standing challenge in gynecologic care. The system provides a practical approach to mitigating post-operative complications that can severely impact a woman's quality of life and reproductive health.

Looking ahead, the medical community must focus on evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Juveena Hydrogel System in larger and more diverse patient populations to confirm the consistency of the success rate across different demographic groups. Rejoni Inc and independent researchers are also encouraged to explore the potential applications of this hydrogel technology in other areas of women's health beyond the prevention of intrauterine adhesions.

The presentation at the AAGL congress in Boston underscores Rejoni Inc's commitment to transforming post-operative care for gynecologic procedures. By introducing a device that significantly reduces the likelihood of abnormal tissue bonding, the company is addressing a critical gap in surgical recovery. This development stands as a testament to the rigorous scientific inquiry and regulatory compliance required to bring such innovative medical solutions to market.