Rejoni launches its Juveena hydrogel system for preventing uterine adhesions after surgery, marking the first commercial procedure performed by Dr. Serena H. Chen at CCRM Fertility of New Jersey in Livingston.

Rejoni has officially commenced the commercial distribution and clinical application of its Juveena Hydrogel System, marking a significant milestone in the company's transition from regulatory approval to real-world medical practice. The first commercial procedure utilizing this FDA-approved device was successfully performed by Dr. Serena H. Chen, a founding partner and director of advocacy at CCRM Fertility of New Jersey located in Livingston, New Jersey. This event signifies the product's entry into routine clinical use for treating a persistent and painful issue in reproductive surgery known as intrauterine adhesions.

Juveena System Addresses Recurrent Adhesion Formation

The Juveena Hydrogel System is specifically designed to reduce the incidence and severity of intrauterine adhesions re-forming after hysteroscopic adhesiolysis, which is the standard surgical treatment for symptomatic moderate-to-severe intrauterine adhesions. Intrauterine adhesions, often associated with Asherman's syndrome, occur when the uterine lining is injured, frequently following hysteroscopic surgery or uterine curettage. These adhesions can lead to serious complications including infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, menstrual irregularities, and severe obstetric issues such as abnormal placentation. Although surgery can remove existing adhesions, published recurrence rates for moderate-to-severe cases are high, often necessitating repeat procedures and delaying patients' ability to conceive.

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The device utilizes a proprietary transcervical catheter to deliver two aqueous polymer solutions that rapidly form a soft, temporary hydrogel spacer within the uterus. Once administered, the hydrogel conforms precisely to the uterine cavity and upper cervical canal, effectively holding the uterine walls apart while the tissue heals. This mechanism provides a physical barrier that prevents the raw surfaces of the uterine lining from adhering to each other during the critical post-surgical healing phase. Rejoni received FDA premarket approval for the system in September 2026, based on randomized controlled trial data, validating its efficacy and safety profile for adult women requiring this specific intervention.

Dr. Chen Highlights Workflow Integration and Clinical Benefit

Dr. Serena H. Chen emphasized that the procedure was simple to complete at the end of the hysteroscopy and integrated seamlessly into the existing surgical workflow at CCRM Fertility of New Jersey. For women suffering from intrauterine adhesions, Dr. Chen noted that the surgery itself is only half the battle, as the prevention of recurrence is equally critical for successful outcomes. The ease of integration into the standard operative routine is a commercially significant factor, as workflow friction, such as extra steps or unfamiliar instruments, often causes approved medical devices to stall in adoption rates among practicing physicians.

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Rejoni CEO John Nealon acknowledged that clinicians have long described recurrent adhesions as one of the most frustrating problems in reproductive surgery. By providing a tool that fits directly into the existing hysteroscopy process rather than requiring a separate procedure, Rejoni aims to reduce the physical and emotional burden on patients who face multiple surgeries. The company is signaling that this approach is designed to minimize operating-room time and complexity, thereby encouraging higher adoption rates among gynecologic surgeons who handle high volumes of fertility-related procedures.

Commercial Adoption Challenges and Payer Considerations

The successful transition from FDA approval to commercial execution answers the regulatory question, but it now faces the distinct challenge of proving that surgeons will consistently adopt Juveena in their daily practice. The addressable market is defined by the specific number of patients who undergo hysteroscopic adhesiolysis for moderate-to-severe disease, a figure that Rejoni has not publicly disclosed in this announcement. While the unmet need is genuine within this niche segment, adoption will heavily depend on how well the device fits into surgeon workflows and whether payers provide adequate coverage for the hydrogel system.

Dr. Chen cited the backing of the product by randomized controlled trial data as an important step toward convincing hospital committees and payers of its value. Evidence-grade data from randomized trials carries more weight in adoption arguments than case-series experience, providing Rejoni with a defensible position when demonstrating cost-effectiveness and clinical superiority. However, the announcement does not disclose specific figures regarding the trial size, endpoints, or the exact magnitude of recurrence reduction, leaving the full scope of the clinical benefit open to verification by the broader medical community.

Rejoni is not the only entity interested in adhesion prevention technologies, though the current announcement names no direct competitors, making any comparative analysis speculative at this stage. The company's immediate focus remains on establishing a track record of successful commercial cases and demonstrating long-term patient outcomes. As the healthcare community evaluates the real-world performance of the Juveena Hydrogel System, the emphasis will remain on whether it can consistently deliver on the promise of reducing repeat surgeries and improving conception rates for women with Asherman's syndrome.