Reintroduction of Beavers as Climate Warriors in Britain

Conservationists in Britain are reintroducing beavers as part of an effort to restore the species and help mitigate flooding caused by climate change. By harnessing the beavers' dam-building skills in various urban parks, communities are creating resilient flood-absorbing systems.

About 400 years ago, beavers were hunted to extinction across Britain, but now they are being reintroduced as climate warriors in various parts of the country, with communities harnessing their dam-building skills to mitigate flooding.

In West London, conservationists returned a family of five beavers, two adults and three kits, to the 20-acre Paradise Fields nature reserve near the Greenford Tube station, becoming the first beavers in the west of the British capital in 400 years. The family, known as the Ealing Beaver Project, transformed a golf course into an urban wetland that helps absorb heavy rainfall and prevent local flooding.

Their damming up of a creek created a pond that held water and stopped it from spilling into the city. They also diverted the creek's flow into smaller tributaries, creating a wetland that better absorbs heavy rainfall. Scientists have enlisted beavers as environmental engineers to help combat climate change and flooding, which has led to places not prone to flooding becoming waterlogged. By using their adaptive wetland creation abilities, beavers can create and manage flood-absorbing systems more efficiently





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Beavers Reintroduction Climate Change Flooding Urban Wetland Dam-Building Adaptation

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