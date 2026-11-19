Romy Reiner's former Beverly Hills home sold for $10.3 million. This sale occurs as Nick Reiner fights to access trust funds for his murder defense against sibling opposition.

Rob Reiner's daughter Romy Reiner sold the Beverly Hills farmhouse she occupied prior to her parents' homicides for $10.3 million. The transaction occurred in February through an off-market agreement with a doctor practicing in the prestigious area.

Property Sale Details and Trust Administration

The property featured three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a tennis court while sitting across from the Brentwood residence where Rob and Michele Reiner lived. The late filmmaker and his photographer wife held the title for over thirty years before the December tragedy.

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Paul Kanin of the Ramjan Trust served as the seller in the grant deed documents. Kanin functions as a lawyer and administrator for the Reiner family trust while acting as trustee for the Brentwood home and a separate Malibu property.

Romy Reiner, age twenty-eight, is the youngest child of the couple who shared a thirty-six-year marriage. Her older brother Jake Reiner, age thirty-five, remains a central figure in the ongoing family dynamics surrounding the estate.

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Financial Dispute Over Nick Reiner's Inheritance

The real estate transaction highlights a bitter internal conflict regarding the fortune established by Rob and Michele Reiner for their son Nick Reiner when he was an infant. Nick Reiner, age thirty-three, faces charges for the fatal stabbings that occurred at their home.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances while being held in jail without bond. His legal team is actively seeking access to a trust valued at approximately $1.6 million to cover defense costs.

Sources indicate that siblings Jake and Romy Reiner refuse to support the accused killer. They oppose using the inheritance as a financial war chest to fight the charges that he brutally murdered their parents in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

Legal Arguments Regarding the Slayer Statute

A longtime family friend explained that the siblings view the dispute as a boundary issue rather than a matter of affection. They believe allowing Nick Reiner to utilize their parents' inheritance for his defense is unacceptable.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were discovered with fatal injuries at their Brentwood residence last December. The couple had built a significant legacy in the entertainment industry before the devastating events that split the family.

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Nick Reiner's attorney Anita Wu argues that a criminal defendant possesses a constitutional right to use lawfully owned money for legal counsel. She asserts that the disputed funds legally belong to her client.

Trust representatives counter that the California Slayer Statute prohibits Nick Reiner from receiving any inheritance from victims he allegedly killed. This law applies regardless of whether the accused has been convicted of the crime.

Mediation Scheduled for December 16

Mediation to resolve the inheritance conflict is scheduled to begin on December 16. A mediator will determine if the statute applies to Nick Reiner given his current unconvicted status in the murder case.

Nick Reiner's legal team filed court documents claiming at least $325,000 of the trust originates from his grandfather Carl Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 and is not accused in the homicides, providing a basis for releasing those specific funds.

The outcome of this mediation will determine if Nick Reiner can access the assets needed for his trial. The Reiner family remains divided over the use of the estate money as the legal proceedings continue in California.