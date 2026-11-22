A Texas official on Friday defended how the state carried out the execution of a 70-year-old man who loudly insisted he was in pain and pleaded, “Don’t let me suffer like this,” during a lethal injection that followed a struggle to find a suitable vein.

AP — A Texas official on Friday defended how the state carried out the execution of a 70-year-old man who loudly insisted he was in pain and pleaded, “Don’t let me suffer like this,” during a lethal injection that followed a struggle to find a suitable vein.

Yet Reinaldo Dennes’ spiritual adviser, who had his hand on Dennes’ shoulder inside the death chamber in Huntsville, said he felt like he was holding a bucking bronco Thursday.

Also read Texas Executes Reinaldo Dennes After Prolonged Struggle; Florida Sets Record With Overton

“Twice he said, ‘It’s not working. It’s not working. It’s not going how it’s supposed to go. This isn’t right.

’ Those types of words kept coming,” said the Rev. Jeff Hood, a death penalty opponent. Dennes was “clearly in tremendous distress,” said Hood, who called it torture. It was the ninth execution this year in Texas, which has a long history of using the death penalty as punishment for murder.

Executions across the US have garnered more attention since Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital in Tennessee in September. The drug didn’t enter her bloodstream correctly. State says execution worked ‘as planned’ Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said initial attempts to place two IV lines into Dennes’ hands and arms were unsuccessful.

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Dennes was strapped to the gurney at 6:04 p.m. Hernandez said an IV was successfully placed in the left side of his neck 16 minutes later at 6:20 p.m., followed by another line in his left foot at 6:38 p.m. Witnesses, including Hood and an Associated Press reporter, were escorted into the death chamber before Dennes began his final statement at 6:52 p.m. Lethal drugs began flowing less than a minute later, Hernandez said. Almost immediately, Dennes exclaimed: “The pain!

Go! Go! ” He uttered an expletive and implored “the father” to “take this pain. ” He subsequently shouted: “My right leg is killing me!

” and described it as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted, then said, “I don’t think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this.

C’mon. ” Reinaldo Dennes’ spiritual adviser the Rev. Jeff Hood. The drugs were stopped at 7:07 p.m., and he was declared dead a minute later, slightly more than an hour after he was restrained in the death chamber, Hernandez said.

“We feel that all of our processes and procedures were followed and that it was carried out as planned,” she told the AP. Hernandez said she didn’t know how many attempts were made to place IV lines.

“It’s not a race — it’s not how quickly can we get this done,” she said. “It’s something you want to do correctly. There is no normal time limit. It’s what it takes for it to be successfully done.

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” In May, Tennessee called off the lethal injection of Tony Carruthers after failing for over an hour to establish an IV line. Idaho, in 2024, tried eight times to establish a line to execute Thomas Creech before stopping. Republican Gov. Brad Little subsequently signed a law making a firing squad the primary method of execution.

Advocate says Dennes would not fake pain As for Dennes’ claims of extreme pain, Hernandez said the state plans no additional inquiry. She said there were reasons to suspect he was exaggerating, adding that he complained even before the lethal drugs were given and grumbled about pain in a leg that didn’t have an IV line. Hernandez said “it makes you wonder” if the high-profile Pike case has influenced death row inmates to act out.

“They watch the news. He was aware of the other executions,” Hernandez said. The Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Dr. Paul Wax, executive director of the American College of Medical Toxicology, said he couldn’t think of any reason why an injection of pentobarbital into the left foot or left side of the neck would cause pain in the right leg.

Michael Graczyk, The AP reporter who attended the execution, said witnesses can’t see when the drug starts to be administered. Dennes’ foot was covered by a sheet, and the IV in the left side of his neck wasn’t visible from their position. It’s not possible to definitively know what caused him to scream in pain. Hernandez said the lethal drugs had not passed their expiration date, though she didn’t know the date.

Hood, the spiritual adviser, said assertions that Dennes was faking pain were “disgusting. ” “We have heard them say repeatedly since last night that this was not botched. That is absolutely, unbelievably absurd,” Hood said. Dale Baich, an Arizona lawyer who has represented death row inmates and witnessed 17 US executions, said the latest Texas lethal injection raises concerns.

“Calling a prisoner’s screams an act is not a medical finding. It is an accusation, and the state should be required to produce evidence to support it,” Baich said.