Reimagining There's Something About Mary: The Farrelly Brothers Are Adapting the Classic Comedy as a Broadway Musical

The Farrelly brothers, known for hits like Me, Myself & Irene, Hall Pass, and The Three Stooges (2012), are working on a Broadway musical adaptation of the 1998 rom-com There's Something About Mary. They compared their project to the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon and plan to debut the musical by next year.

One of Ben Stiller 's most iconic films is being reimagined in a brand-new way. Bobby Farrelly revealed that he and Peter Farrelly, aka the Farrelly brothers, are working together to adapt the 1998 rom-com There's Something About Mary as a Broadway musical.

They've been working on the stage adaptation for a while and compared the endeavor to the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. The filmmaking duo acknowledged that Broadway musicals take a long time to create, but they hope that their There's Something About Mary musical will debut by next year.

Looking back on their time directing There's Something About Mary, Farrelly contrasted it with the current environment, stating that not as many comedies are being made nowadays, and when they do get made, they're usually smaller-budgeted things because the studios don't support them like they used to. They hope that movie studios start investing in comedies again, which will give them and their brother a chance to keep working together outside of the musical





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Stiller There's Something About Mary Farrelly Brothers Broadway Musical Comparison Between There's Something About Mar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dan Wilson’s Fiery Ejection Gave the Mariners Something They Needed in Ugly Padres LossDan Wilson getting ejected was not the story of the Mariners’ 7-4 loss to the Padres. But he had every reason to be angry. Wilson got run in the fourth inning a

Read more »

Kylie Minogue discusses her greatest love, heartbreak, and search for something similarThe showbiz world was stunned when, in 1989, squeaky clean Kylie embarked on a relationship with Hutchence. Back then she was known for her infectious, bubblegum pop songs including I Should be So Lucky and The Locomotion, while Hutchence was famous for his womanising, partying, and electrifying stage performances. In the new three part series Kylie opens up about her life with the man she met when she was 21 years old and about whom she once said 'sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it... as his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well.'

Read more »

The world’s reaction to hantavirus is tinged by echoes of something else: COVIDDespite reassurances of low risk, the fear highlights a deeper issue: an erosion of trust.

Read more »

Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson & Jason Alexander Join Rotating Cast Of Broadway’s ‘Celebrity Autobiography’Broadway’s ‘Celebrity Autobiography’ is a rotating cast show featuring well-known actors and comedians. The latest additions to the cast include Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson, and Jason Alexander.

Read more »