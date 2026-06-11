Reign of Fire: A Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Blockbuster on Streaming

The story of Reign of Fire revolves around a group of people trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world infested with dragons. The film, which was a box-office disaster during its theatrical release, has found huge success on streaming platforms like MGM+ and has been attributed to the platform’s large user base and the post-apocalyptic genre’s enduring appeal.

The story revolves around a group of people trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world infested with dragons. Reign of Fire is currently the #5 title on MGM+ ’s Top 10 Overall list in the United States, per’s data for June 11, 2026.

The film landed on the platform last week and immediately secured a spot in the top 10. Although the film was a box-office disaster during its theatrical release, the streaming audience has now made it a success, 24 years later. The Top 10 list also includes Freeform’s From at #1, Earth Abides at #2, Sean Bean’s Robin Hood at #4, and Ben Barnes’ The Institute at #5.

Rob Bowman (known for directing shows like The X-Files and Castle) helmed Reign of Fire. Gregg Chabot and Kevin Peterka served as writers, with Matt Greenberg later joining them for the screenplay. The story begins in 2002, when a group of construction workers accidentally awaken dragons from hibernation in a cave. It results in the near-destruction of the world. 18 years later, in 2020, the surviving humans struggle to live in small communities while dragons rule the skies.

When Denton Van Zan, a dragon hunter, arrives, he leads a group with plans to eliminate the dragons. The film’s cast includes Gerard Butler, Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, Izabella Scorupco, David Kennedy, and Alexander Siddig, among others. Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, a former division of the Walt Disney Company, distributed Reign of Fire. Released on July 12, 2002, the film received a mixed reception.

Over 173 critics gave it an average score of 42%, and more than 100K users rated it 49% on IMDb. Furthermore, the film ended its theatrical run with global earnings of approximately $100 million. The film’s success on streaming has been attributed to the platform’s large user base and the post-apocalyptic genre’s enduring appeal





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Reign Of Fire Post-Apocalyptic Dragons Streaming Success Box-Office MGM+ Buena Vista Pictures Distribution The X-Files Castle From Earth Abides Sean Bean’S Robin Hood Ben Barnes’ The Institute Denton Van Zan Dragon Hunter Dragons Rule The Skies Surviving Humans Small Communities Gerard Butler Matthew Mcconaughey Christian Bale Izabella Scorupco David Kennedy Alexander Siddig Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Walt Disney Company The Odyssey Nimrods Trailer Comedy Movie AMC Theatres Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams Michael Douglas Amazon Prime Video Gerard Butler Matthew Mcconaughey Austin Butler Pedro Pascal Brigands Of Gerard Butler’S Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic Sequel Post-Apocalyptic Genre’S Enduring Appeal

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