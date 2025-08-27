REI's Epic End-of-Summer Sale: Gear Up for Adventure at Unbeatable Prices

REI's End-of-Summer Sale is here! Find incredible discounts on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, cookware, and more. WIRED highlights the best deals on top brands like REI Co-op, Arc'teryx, and Big Agnes.

Outdoor enthusiasts rejoice! REI 's end-of-summer sale is here, offering incredible deals on all your favorite gear. From tents and backpacks to sleeping bags and cookware, you'll find deep discounts on top brands within the REI Co-op lineup and competitive sales from other retailers like Backcountry and Public Lands. \WIRED has handpicked some of the best deals to ensure you're getting the most value for your money.

For backpackers, the REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent With Footprint stands out as a budget-friendly option, providing reliable performance and durability. If you're aiming for ultimate comfort, consider splurging on the spacious REI Co-op Base Camp 6 Tent. For day hikes, the REI Co-op Flash Air 50 Pack offers excellent comfort and capacity at an attractive price. Beyond these highlights, countless other deals await across various product categories, making it the perfect time to refresh your outdoor gear.\Remember to check the sales page regularly for the latest updates and ensure you don't miss out on these golden opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or just starting your outdoor journey, this sale presents an exceptional chance to equip yourself with top-quality gear at significantly reduced prices





