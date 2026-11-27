'They work perfectly under my light jackets and sweaters.'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.technique, and that’s never truer than during the winter.

When you participate in activities like skiing and snowboarding, or simply enjoy walking or hiking during the colder months of the year, dressing yourself with the rightand safety. Some of these layers can be costly when you want to ensure you’re investing in the right fabrics, but at REI, you can get great items like the, saving you $25 on the originally priced $100 shirt.

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For just $75, you can get the all-season top, perfect as a base layer or by itself, just in time before the truly cold weather hits. The distinguishing factor between this long-sleeve and others like it is the Merino wool used in the construction that makes it incredibly warm and comfortable. Although a small percentage of nylon is used to give it elasticity and stretch, the Merino wool is the true star of the show.