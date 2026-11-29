We sorted more than 800 jackets on sale at REI during Cyber Week to find the ones worth your money. They include The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx, and more.

I love jackets. I give my jackets away just so I have an excuse to get a new one. But, the cool ones aren’t cheap.

Luckily, REI has nearly 800 men’s and women’s jackets on sale, on clearance, or at REI Outlet this Cyber Week, and we picked 146 of the best deals from The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Mountain Hardwear, Fjallraven, Columbia, and REI’s own Co-op brand, at up to 75 percent off. REI’s Cyber Week Sale runs through Dec. 7, but many of these prices end sooner, so each deal below lists its end date when REI shows one.pages, and every link below goes to an individual product page.

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REI Co-op members can take an extra 25 percent off one eligible REI Outlet item with code CYBER26 through Nov. 30 , and a lifetime membership costs $30. We checked every price on REI Sunday, November 29. Jump to men’swomen’s version is the same price. REI fills it with 650-fill-power down and wraps it in a recycled ripstop nylon shell with a DWR finish made without PFAS.