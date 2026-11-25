Rei Ami, voice of Zoey from KPop Demon Hunters, will host ABC's new music series Who's in the Band? The show pits five singers against real-time audio isolation by judges.

Rei Ami has officially secured the hosting role for ABC's new musical competition series, Who's in the Band?. The singer and actress closed her deal to front the high-energy search for the next big pop groups alongside industry heavyweights Simon Cowell, Richard Bacon, and Savan Kotecha.

Ami brings notable credentials to the hosting position, having provided the singing voice for Zoey in the Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters. She also performed the film's breakout single, Golden, showcasing the vocal prowess that aligns with the show's focus on assembling new pop groups.

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The Disney-owned broadcaster greenlit the series roughly ten days before the confirmation of Ami's casting. The host filmed a pilot presentation in London last year, which helped establish the tone for the series and demonstrated her ability to manage the fast-paced format.

The core mechanism of Who's in the Band? places five contestants inside brightly colored soundproof tubes. All five singers perform the same song simultaneously, creating a complex audio challenge for the judges who sit at individual mixing desks.

This technology allows panelists to isolate and manipulate vocal tracks in real time. The judges can eliminate hopefuls based on specific vocal qualities rather than just overall performance, removing subjectivity from the early elimination rounds.

Series creator Richard Bacon describes the format as a fast-paced competition built for the era of snap decisions. The setup provides audiences with an inside look at how top music professionals currently assemble pop groups using modern audio isolation technology.

Richard Bacon developed the project through his production company, Yes Yes Media. The production is backed by Sister Group and is also being produced in association with Syco Entertainment and Publicis Media Content Innovation.

Walt Disney Television Alternative is listed as the producing entity for the ABC broadcast. Executive production duties are shared among several key figures in the music industry to ensure high-quality output.

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Savan Kotecha serves as an executive producer and will oversee the creative direction of the winning acts. He has written songs for major artists including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, and One Direction.

Simon Cowell and Elisabeth Murdoch also hold executive producer credits on the project. Matt Banks and Ashley Edens are serving as showrunners and executive producers to align daily operations with the producers' goals.

The competition structure is designed to identify both a girl band and a boy band. The finale will be broadcast live, allowing the viewing public to vote for the final winners from among the remaining contestants.

The groups that emerge victorious will record a full album. Savan Kotecha will executive produce the resulting music, leveraging his extensive experience in the pop market to shape the sound of the new artists.

ABC greenlit the series roughly ten days before Ami's casting confirmation. The official launch is scheduled for next summer, giving the production team ample time to finalize casting and logistics for the summer premiere.

Rei Ami is also preparing to release new music in 2027. She recently launched her latest single, 2LOUD, in September through Republic Records, maintaining her presence in the music industry while taking on this major television project.

Her dual focus on hosting this major television project and continuing her solo music career highlights her versatility in the entertainment industry. The success of Who's in the Band? could further cement her status as a rising star.

The series represents an expansion of ABC's unscripted music programming slate. The network aims to replicate the success of previous vocal competitions with a modern twist that utilizes advanced audio technology.

Ami's involvement marks a significant step for the Disney-owned broadcaster. Her background in both acting and vocal performance aligns perfectly with the show's rigorous selection process.

The show's format offers a unique glimpse into the professional world of pop music creation. Viewers will witness how judges use technical tools to make split-second decisions about potential superstars.

The live finale promises high stakes for the aspiring artists. The public vote will determine which new girl band and boy band secure the recording contract and the mentorship of Savan Kotecha.

This collaboration between Ami and the established production team signals a fresh approach to music competitions. The integration of AI-like vocal isolation technology adds a layer of scientific precision to the artistry involved.

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The series aims to capture the attention of a generation accustomed to rapid decision-making. Bacon's vision creates a format that is both entertaining and instructive for aspiring musicians and fans alike.

Rei Ami's transition from animated film star to live television host demonstrates her expanding portfolio. Her role on Who's in the Band? positions her at the center of a new wave of music television.

The production values are expected to be high, reflecting the significant investment from ABC and its partners. The bright soundproof tubes and advanced mixing desks will create a visually engaging experience for viewers.

The combination of established industry leaders and fresh talent promises a compelling viewing experience. The show's unique premise offers a novel twist on the familiar talent competition genre.

Ami's recent musical releases continue to gain traction as she prepares for this new chapter. Her work with Republic Records on 2LOUD complements her upcoming television responsibilities.

The series will test the limits of vocal performance and technical precision. Contestants must deliver flawless vocals to survive the isolation technology that strips away any ability to hide behind group dynamics.

This rigorous筛选 process ensures that only the most talented individuals advance to the live finale. The public will play a crucial role in determining the final winners who will launch their recording careers.

The announcement of Ami's casting has generated significant buzz in the entertainment industry. Her unique background makes her an ideal candidate to guide contestants through the intense selection process.

The show's launch next summer marks a strategic move for ABC to capture the youth demographic. The use of modern technology and fresh hosting talent positions the series for potential success.

Rei Ami's role as host will involve managing the high-pressure environment of the soundproof tubes. Her experience in performance will help her connect with the contestants and guide the audience through the complex judging process.

The production team has worked diligently to finalize the logistics for the summer launch. The London pilot provided a solid foundation for the visual and auditory style of the series.

With the casting confirmed, attention now turns to the selection of the initial contestants. The search for the next big pop groups will likely begin soon, with Ami and the judges ready to identify the next generation of music stars.