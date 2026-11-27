Gooseneck hitches can handle heavier loads. They also make for a safer towing experience.

Looking to tow a bigger and heavier trailer to carry the likes of livestock trailers, heavy equipment, or other vehicles? Then you’re probably going to need aThis type of hitch gets its name from the high arch of steel that protrudes from the front end of the trailer.

Goosenecks are designed to clear a pickup truck’s tailgate and sides, since the ball hitch the trailer connects to sits squarely in the middle of the tow-vehicle’s bed. Placing the mount right over the truck’s rear axle enables more of the accompanying trailer’s weight to push down on the tow vehicle’s rear end. The result? The combined truck and trailer benefit from greater stability once on the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fitting a gooseneck hitch to your truck is a completely different process relative to that of your typical rear-mounted hitch that hides under the bumper. You will need to drill right into the bed to install and mount the ball hitch and the accompanying safety chain attachment points. It’s a less invasive process than you may initially think, though.