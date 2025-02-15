Register Now for The Cowtown's 2025 Running Events and Health and Fitness Expo

Get ready to lace up your shoes and join the excitement of The Cowtown's 2025 running events and Health and Fitness Expo! From February 21st to 23rd, downtown Fort Worth will transform into a hub of activity, welcoming runners of all levels and offering a unique opportunity to experience the city's vibrant culture.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown are thrilled to announce the opening of registration for The Cowtown 's 2025 running events and the Health and Fitness Expo, taking place from February 21st to 23rd in vibrant downtown Fort Worth . The Cowtown festivities commence with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, February 21st, and Saturday, February 22nd.

This free, family-friendly event welcomes all ages and promises an enriching experience with dozens of local vendors and engaging speakers offering valuable insights and tips for a healthy lifestyle. The Cowtown races will commence on Saturday and Sunday, February 22nd and 23rd, featuring six distinct running distances to cater to every participant's preference and skill level. Runners can choose from the 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K, and the Half, Full, and Ultra Marathons. Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or taking your first steps into the world of running, The Cowtown offers a race for everyone. The races will begin at the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Center and meander through picturesque pathways, showcasing some of Fort Worth's most beloved landmarks. Participants will run through the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, downtown, Trinity Park, and the Museum District, passing by the serene Botanic Garden and the esteemed TCU campus. It's a journey that encapsulates the essence of Fort Worth, from its rich heritage to its vibrant cultural scene. Each year, the proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children's Activities for Life and Fitness) program, a testament to the event's commitment to community well-being. This program provides over 5,000 new pairs of running shoes and months of comprehensive training for underserved youth in over 100 schools, empowering them to lead healthier and more active lives





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Cowtown Running Events Health And Fitness Expo Fort Worth Charity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Register Now for The Cowtown 2025 Running Events and Health & Fitness ExpoLace up your running shoes and join the excitement as NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown invite you to participate in the 2025 running events and Health & Fitness Expo.

Read more »

Get Ready to Run: The Cowtown 2025 Registration is Open!Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown for the 2025 running events and Health and Fitness Expo in downtown Fort Worth. Choose from six different race distances, from the 10K to the Ultra Marathon, and enjoy a tour of Fort Worth's most iconic landmarks. Registration is now open!

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »